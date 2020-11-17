Octopus Spotted At Juhu Koliwada Beach Gives A Glimpse Of Natural Beauty On Mumbai Beaches

Mumbai is one of the few cities in India to have been blessed by a massive coastline. On several occasions, people have spotted rare species of animals around the coasts of Mumbai. Recently, an octopus was spotteed at one of the beaches in Mumbai. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Octopus spotted at Juhu Koliwada Beach

Recently, a short video clip is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, an octopus is seen at Mumbai’s Juhu Koliwada Beach. In the 3 seconds video clip, an octopus can be seen in the shallow waters before disappearing in the sand. Despite the garbage that was around the octopus, he still managed to vanish in the sand as the man tried to capture the octopus on camera. The video has been shared by Zoru Bhathena on his Twitter handle. He captioned the video as “Octopus spotted at Juhu Koliwada Beach”. Here is a look at the video.

Octopus spotted at Juhu Koliwada Beach ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/3hVxy6nqIZ — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) November 16, 2020

The video shows how a densely populated city like Mumbai and its coastline is still home to some of the beautiful species. Till now, the video has been watched by more than a thousand people in just a day. 10 people have retweeted the video and 120 people have liked it too. Several people also took to their Twitter handle and reshared the video with their views on it. One of the netizens called this a beautiful and unbelievable event. The user also pointed out the dirty water and garbage. Another netizen wrote, “I had no clue we had such things. In this city”

Zoru Bhathena who shared the video on his Twitter handle also shared some other findings on Juhu Koliwada Beach. He shared pictures of sponges, muscles, starfishes among other things. The user also spotted slapping crabs on the Juhu Koliwada Beach. The pictures and videos on the user’s Twitter handle have surely given a glimpse of natural beauty on the Mumbai beaches. A lot of people on Twitter have reshared these images and videos on their account. Here is a look at the pictures and videos shared by the user on his account.

Some of the other findings on Juhu Koliwada Beach

Sponges, Muscles, Star fish....



Juhu Koliwada Beach has it all ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/schWixRbo4 — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) November 16, 2020

Squid eggs, Sea anemone, Corals, Cuttle fish eggs,



Juhu Koliwada Beach has it all ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ziJjRPwFyS — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) November 16, 2020

Slapping crabs spotted at Juhu Koliwada Beach ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/AGfZin2ghu — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) November 16, 2020

Image Credits: Canva

