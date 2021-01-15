'Please Wish Hudo': Cincinnati Zoo Wishes Komodo Dragon On His Birthday | Watch

Marking the birthday celebrations of one of its most dear residents, the Cincinnati Zoo and Biological Garden shared a sparkling picture of Hudo-the komodo dragon on January 14 (local time). The photograph captures Hudo in a jubilant and excited mood as the reptile looks away with its mouth wide open. The vibrant picture has now left the internet amused with many flocking to wish Hudo on his 18th birthday.

Huge Appetite

In the caption, the zoo also revealed that Hudo was the grandson of Naga, one of a pair of Komodo dragons that came to Cincinnati as a gift from President Suharto of Indonesia to American President George W. Bush in the year 1990. Continuing the informative post, the zoo also highlighted that Hudo had a hefty appetite saying that he ate up to 80% of its body weight at a single meal.

Since shared, the post has racked up over nearly 9.5 thousand likes while netizens have flocked to wish the komodo dragon Happy Birthday. "Happy Birthday Hudo! Your so cute," wrote a user. "Oh my goodness! Happy 18 th Birthday!!," added another zealous user. Meanwhile, a third added, "Handsome Hudo Happy Birthday "

Hudo is not the only resident of the Cincinnati zoo that caught eyeballs. Earlier this month, the Ohio based Zoo and Biological park shared a video showing a hippopotamus taking a nap “peacefully” in a glass enclosure. The 9-second footage shows the Nile hippo Fiona, who was 6 weeks prematurely born and is known as the smallest hippo ever to survive. Zoo's "supercute" Fiona can be seen dreaming away in the water as she snores bubbles. Calling her nap “the cutest ever”, netizens poured heart emoticons in the comments thread and were carried away by the “beautiful and tender” hippo.

