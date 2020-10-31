Halloween 2020: Fiona, The Hippo Enjoys The Season While Eating A Pumpkin; Watch

Halloween is approaching and it seems like Fiona the Hippopotamus from Cincinnati Zoo is all set to celebrate the spooky season. Videos that have emerged on Instagram show Fiona eating her pumpkin, leaving netizens completely in awe. Fiona’s pumpkin has a face carved on it and the hippo can be seen enjoying and having a time of his life. According to the caption of the video, Fiona got a smaller pumpkin, which is of her size. The caption says, “Some day Fiona will be able to open her mouth 150 degrees wide just like her mama!”.

Fiona is all set for Halloween

The footage shows Fiona and her mama Bibi enjoying the feast. In the video, someone gives Fiona the pumpkin and she grabs all of it in her mouth. Her ears can be seen wiggling in the video. Fiona has a little trouble while chewing the pumpkin. As the video progresses, we see Bibi also having a pumpkin, slightly bigger in size. However, Bibi is able to smash the pumpkin in one go.

Uploaded on October 30, the video has managed to gather 104,753 views. Netizens bombarded the comment secion after watching the adorable video. One Instagram user wrote, "if this isn’t the cutest thing ever I don’t know what is". Another person wrote, "I love how she eats her vegetables with no complaint!!". Instagram users are also tagging their friends in the comment section.

Few days back, another video surfaced on the internet which showed Fiona playing with a pumpkin. Uploaded on Instagram, the video is an amalgamation of two clips. The first one shows Fiona trying to grip the pumpkin in her mouth. However, it does not end up like that because it manages to dump it inside water. Further into the video, in the second clip, we see Fiona swimming under water as it tries to hold the pumpkin into its mouth again, but the pumpkin somehow manages to squash away every time.

(Image Credits: Instagram/CincinnatiZooAndBotanicalGarden)

