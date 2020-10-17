Fiona The Hippo All Set For Halloween As It Preps With A Pumpkin At Cincinnati Zoo | WATCH

Halloween is approaching and it seems like Fiona the Hippopotamus from Cincinnati Zoo is all set to celebrate the spooky season. Videos that have emerged on Instagram show Fiona playing with the pumpkin, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Fiona’s pumpkin has a face carved on it and the hippo cannot seem to leave it anytime soon as she can be seen fully enjoying and having the time of its life. The uploader has aptly captioned the video as, “Pumpkin fun with Fiona!!!”.

Fiona plays with the pumpkin

Uploaded on Instagram, the video is an amalgamation of two clips. The first one shows Fiona trying to grip the pumpkin in her mouth. However, it does not end up like that because it manages to dump it inside water. Further into the video, in the second clip, we see Fiona swimming under water as it tries to hold in the pumpkin from its mouth again but the pumpkin somehow manages to squash away every time.

Uploaded on October 16, the video has managed to gather over 700 likes. While few are leaving heart emojis in the comment section, others are tagging their friends. "I would love to see her monch it!", wrote one Instagram user.

With Halloween season just around the corner, few days back, images of a 'Halloween house' emerged on the Internet. The images gave us a glimpse of the decoration of the house using custom-made characters from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’. While few images show the completely ready structures, others depict ‘behind the scenes’ of the process of making the characters. Uploaded by username ‘u/martyz’, the first image shows the entire red bricked house with various characters placed on sides. We can see the character of Jack Skellington on one side of the roof and Sally on the other side of the roof. In between is the dog. On the doorway staircase, there are few lit up pumpkins placed and right beside the staircase we see the character ‘Oogie Boogie’ from the movie. There are images which depict the hard work that has been put into making these structures. The main entrance of the house has a wooden board attached with it that says, ‘Halloween Town’.

(Image Credits: Instagram/CincinnatiZoo)

