'All Kapil Mishras Being Unleashed': Javed Akhtar Predicts 'final Solution' By Delhi Cops

A head constable was among the seven people killed while at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence over CAA escalated in northeast Delhi on Monday. Multiple vehicles were burnt and a man started firing on the streets as well. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to condemn the violence, and in his condemnation he mentioned BJP leader Kapil Mishra who has come under tremendous flak for recently standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear and giving the police three days to clear the Shaheen Bagh area, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

the level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “ the final solution “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 25, 2020

Complaint filed against Kapil Mishra

A complaint has been filed against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inflammatory social posts, incendiary speeches on Sunday at Maujpur. The complaint stated that Mishra and his supporters had assembled at Maujpur at 3 PM on Sunday and raised slogans against one particular community (Muslims).

Moreover, after Mishra's speech stating that as the Parliament has passed CAA it will not be withdrawn due to 'Muslim women' protesting on the roads, the complaint alleges that stone-pelting began at Maujpur in which several were injured. Referring to Mishra's 3-day ultimatum to Delhi police, the complaint has asked Delhi police to book Mishtra under sections 147,148, 149, 153A, 153B, 120B of Damage of Public Property (DPP) Act.

