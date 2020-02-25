PSL 2020: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Son Copies Hasan Ali's Controversial Wicket Celebration; Watch

2019 was a rough year for former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, to say the least. The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper was sacked from Pakistan's captaincy in all formats and was not even picked in the squads for any of the three teams during their tour of Australia late last year. This made Sarfaraz Ahmed start working on his game by playing domestic cricket and focusing on his fitness. Now, Sarfaraz Ahmed is leading Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), aiming to make a comeback into the Pakistan team.

PSL 2020: Sarfaraz Ahmed's son copies Hasan Ali's celebration

In a recent tweet that has surfaced on the internet, its Sarfaraz Ahmed's son who has made the news. After the game between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020, Urooj Mumtaz Khan who is a former Pakistan women’s cricketer and current commentator in the PSL 2020, took to Twitter and shared a video of Abdullah Sarfaraz, the son of Sarfaraz Ahmed where the kid was seen imitating Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali's trademark celebration.

Hasan Ali had made his celebration of showing a bomb bursting which was famous during the 2017 Champions Trophy. Hasan Ali had picked up 13 wickets from five games and finished as the leading wicket-taker. Hasan Ali also won the player of the tournament award as Pakistan went on to lift the ICC Champions Trophy title for the first time.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been out of favour since the 2019 World Cup. He managed to pick up only two wickets in four games and was leaked runs galore in the mega tournament in England before he was dropped. Post the 2019 World Cup, he played one first-class game before he suffered a back injury that ruled him out for almost two months. However, after recovering from the back injury, he suffered a rib fracture which kept him out until the start of PSL 2020.

PSL live streaming in India

The PSL 2020 live streaming in India can be watched on gateway.com or the Discovery App. The Multan vs Peshawar live streaming for Wednesday's PSL 2020 match will begin from 7.30 PM IST.

IMAGE COURTESY: SARFARAZ KHAN INSTAGRAM