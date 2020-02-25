Dog Reports Himself Missing At Police Station, Cops Say 'he's Welcome Back Anytime'

A dog in Texas surprised the Odessa Police Department when it walked into the precinct and placed his hands on the counter to report himself missing. According to reports, Sergeant Rusty Martin was one of the first officers to meet Chico the German Shepherd mix. The dog had no ID tag on his collar, therefore, the police couldn't find the owner. However, the cops immediately called animal control to check for a microchip, but before they arrived, the dog crept out of the police station unnoticed.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Martin said that Chico received 'lots of love and attention' at the precinct. Officers even looked into his missing case, but unfortunately couldn't find anything on the dog. Martin further added that the dog randomly strolled into the front desk and the cops were all excited to have him in the building. He also said that the department even played with the canine with a tennis ball before he disappeared from the police station.

'Chico is welcome back anytime'

The police department also took to Facebook to share the incident. The caption of the post read, “So.... this happy guy randomly strolled into the front desk of the Police Department last night. We’re thinking he wanted to apply for a K-9 position after eliminating a Lassie type situation. He was given lots of love and attention until he decided it was time for him to leave”.

It further read, “He let himself out and after an exhausting search was not found. We were relieved to learn he safely returned to his owner. Chico is welcome back anytime”.

Martin reportedly said that the owner responded the next day about dog returning home safely. His owner, Edward Alvarado told the media outlet that when he woke up in the morning, Chico was sitting outside only. He further added that he now plans on taking his keen explorer on trips around the world since it doesn't seem that the canine plans on staying put.

The dog also became popular on social media as the post has already received almost 2,000 likes and has been shared 1,400 times. Several netizens even commented on the post. One user wrote, “OMG! How cute is this. I'm sure the officers loved this. What a handsome applicant...I'll hire him”. Another wrote, “I think Chico was definitely applying for a job! Look how sharp he's looking. very impressive!”.

