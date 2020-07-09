Pool Jump Stunt Going Off Captured On Camera, Viral Video Making Rounds On Social Media

In a recent video that has gone viral, a woman can be seen trying to jump from the roof into the pool but ends up bouncing off the shade over the patio before crashing into the pool. According to the video, the woman is thankfully not injured and emerges from the pool appearing to be alright. The video was reportedly captured by another girl who was attending the pool party.

'Extremely Lucky'

As per reports, the woman in the video was attempting the daring jump during the Fourth of July Celebrations. In the video, the woman can be seen on the roof along with another person, with both of them appearing to try the stunt. While the guy in the video succeeds in the stunt and lands directly in the pool, the woman hesitates to jump and thus, lands on the patio shade before crashing headfirst into the water.

Take a look at the video below:

it got deleted twice on tik tok but.. this was my 4th of July /: pic.twitter.com/1BtEzA0Mtv — Jasmine Rodriguez (@jaahmiiin) July 5, 2020

The video was uploaded on Twitter on July 6 and has already been viewed over 11 million times. The video has received over 318 thousand likes and thousands of comments. Most of the comments in the video showed concern for the girl. Some people even shared memes and voiceovers of the video in the comments.

