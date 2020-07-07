Fortnite Summer Trials: Schedule, Current Standings And Prize Pool

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games and has been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnight is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Read more to know about Fortnite summer trials and leaderboards.

A number of tournaments are organized on a daily basis that give the players an opportunity to show their skills. One such tournament is Summer Trials where top streamers from all over Europe compete with each other. It had started on July 3 and is conducted for a total of 10 days. A number of players have been asking things about the Fortnite summer trials standings. One can check the Fortnite official website for more details about the same. Here are the standings for Fortnite Summer Trials.

Fortnite Summer Trials Standings

TEAM POLAND: 30 points

TEAM GERMANY: 27 points

TEAM SPAIN: 27 points

TEAM MENA:17 points

TEAM SWEDEN: 17 points

TEAM FRANCE: 11 points

TEAM ITALY: 9 points

TEAM RUSSIA: 6 points

Fortnite Summer Trials Schedule

July 3 - Creative Challenge 6PM CET

July 4 - Community vote challenge

July 5 - Community vote challenge

July 6 - Creative Challenge 6PM CET

July 7 - Special Challenge

July 8 - Community vote challenge

July 9 - Creative Challenge 6PM CET

July 10 - Community vote challenge

July 11 - Creative Challenge 6 PM CET

July 12 - Community vote challenge

Fortnite Summer Trials Prize Distribution

1st- $50,000

2nd- $10,000

3rd- $6,000

4th- $4,000

5th- $2,000

6th- $2,000

7th- $2,000

8th- $2,000

9th- $2,000

Special additional updated added by the makers of Fortnite

Other than this, the makers have also introduced the Summer Splash update that is basically a rotation of LTMs such as Fog of War (formerly Sneaky Silencers), Close Encounters, Unvaulted, Catch! and more. The players can also notice these classic LTMs getting some Summer Splash refreshment with a number of additional new features. Some of the new LTMs will be introduced in a future update and it will include new takes on Operation: Knockout, a battle royale mode and a game of elimination-powered upgrades. Summer Splash will also have a number of new outfits and Shop items. All these items will be inspired by all elements related to summer: Sand, sea, sports, and good food.

