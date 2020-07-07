JhumkaTwitter Breaks Internet As Women Show 'love For Earrings' With Beautiful Pics

Quick links:
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several unique trends have dominated the social media platforms to entertain the people confined only to their homes. The newest one being ‘#JhumkaTwitter’ involving women across the nation either 'proudly' showcasing their earring collection or posting beautiful pictures in their Indian attire which is being complemented with their favourite Jhumka. Previously #SareeTwitter won the internet with women joining the trend.
Some of the girls even admitted on Twitter that this is one of those trends that was ‘irresistible’ for them because ‘Jhumka is love’. One of the netizens confessed that it was ‘odd’ for such a hashtag to trend on Twitter instead of Instagram, the photo-sharing platform. However, many united to agree that they have no idea how and when ‘everyone started posting about Jhumkas’. From brands to celebrities, everyone has ensured their participation. Take a look.
Okay, so is this okay for #JhumkaTwitter ?👀 pic.twitter.com/ovuLXnAs4E— itsy bitsy (@tokyakaru) July 7, 2020
I was getting fomo so🥰 #JhumkaTwitter pic.twitter.com/xglk41CWNv— Shreya (@sshhhhfirkoihai) July 7, 2020
yes, this account exists only to praise sridevi #JhumkaTwitter pic.twitter.com/tdX2KFsY6E— eliza ♡ ° • . (@bollydevi) July 7, 2020
Since #JhumkaTwitter is trending.— Prachhhhh (@THICKITAAA) July 7, 2020
So here it is✨✨ pic.twitter.com/nGSEISrxIT
#SareeTwitter nahi to #JhumkaTwitter hi sahi😂, I mean if you call it a jhumka😛 pic.twitter.com/2tYE0YvqSj— 👾👾 (@uble_chawal) July 7, 2020
Ok I'm tempted too😬😬....— இவள் வெண்பா (Venba) (@paapabutterfly) July 7, 2020
(Again, all I have are jhumkas).#JhumkaTwitter #Jhumka pic.twitter.com/Ly6Iepp1lg
When it’s tending and I’m gonna follow the trend❤️ #jhumkatwitter pic.twitter.com/sdwukMMoY6— katalyn (@katalyn69827311) July 7, 2020
Have a nice day!!#JhumkaTwitter pic.twitter.com/YYLAsVkOPx— Adarsh Adhar (@AdarshAdhar) July 7, 2020
When it's #jhumkatwitter but you are dead inside! pic.twitter.com/7CiWrZSz3a— Sifty Kaur (@sifontherocks) July 7, 2020
Since #JhumkaTwitter is trending, there is my collection. It's just the half though🙈 pic.twitter.com/thNOHlbnAV— DoDo (@dhrudav) July 7, 2020
i blinked and suddenly it's #jhumkatwitter ??? anywayyy you best believe im hopping on this trend because i 100% am the type to wear jhumkas with any and every outfit pic.twitter.com/nW9YjGAdAC— soup macaroni (@nupurino) July 7, 2020
see my way to wear Jhumka #JhumkaTwitter pic.twitter.com/hxzU7DJqYC— Divy Narayan (@DivyNarayan1) July 7, 2020
had to hop on this trend since jhumkas are my favorite ✨— hiza ~ѕι∂ мєяι נααи нαι🖤 (@nakhrehiza) July 7, 2020
#jhumkatwitter pic.twitter.com/CYXXsDIsS1
