Preity Zinta Vs Nita Ambani? Memes Go Viral after Mumbai Vs Punjab Super Over Match

The Sunday-night match of Mumbai Vs Punjab in Dream 11 IPL was an entertaining affair, to say the least. The match is being termed as a historic one by many fans of the short vertical format around the country as it featured a second super over after the first one ended up in a tie. It is also being deemed as the most entertaining match of the season by far as social media users haven't stopped discussing the game since then. However, one common string of memes doing the rounds on the internet currently revolves around Preity Zinta's Punjab team and Nita Ambani's Mumbai team.

Fans of Dream 11 IPL started sharing a number of memes based on Preity Zinta and Nita Ambani as the former could be seen engaged in the game from beginning to end. The actor was also caught on camera praying and getting anxious during the game. Whereas, the iconic second super over of the Punjab Vs Mumbai match also triggered a number of meems where social media users started writing that if the super overs ended up going ahead for a third or four round, then Preity Zinta and Nita Ambani would have to start playing on-field. Check out the IPL memes from Sunday night's Punjab Vs Mumbai match below -

Preity Zinta Vs Nita Ambani memes

Nita Ambani : ok boys let's finish the game and sit on the top of the table



Meanwhile Preity Zinta : pic.twitter.com/UgMZlLypJx — Faizan khan (@Faizankhan_207) October 18, 2020

And later preity zinta to nita ambani https://t.co/WHwwunfcP5 — Abhishek (@AbhyaTweets) October 18, 2020

Preity Zinta to Nita Ambani.

Nayyo Nayyo to Jio Jio🙌🏻 — Kanav Bali🏏 (@BaliKanav) October 19, 2020

If there is another super over, Nita Ambani and Preity Zinta should fight over no. of likes on FB/Instagram for the final victory. — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) October 18, 2020

The Mumbai Vs Punjab super over match left fans entertained from the match itself and the memes which surfaced afterwards. The first super over was batted by KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran who could score just five runs off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. However, the Dream 11 IPL Mumbai team did not make the target of six runs, missing it by one run, resulting in a tie. The match then went into the second super over where Mumbai took the bat first and scored eleven runs. Punjab needed 12 runs to win off eleven runs which felt like an unreachable target at the moment giving the tension arising at the ground. However, Chris Gayle bought the stakes down when he hit the first ball to a six, making the target reachable with six runs needed off five balls. The Punjab team ultimately resulted in being the winners.

