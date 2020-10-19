FZL Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Falco Zalmi CC will battle it out against Joves Units CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FZL vs JUCC match prediction and FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team. FZL vs JUCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FZL vs JUCC live: FZL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Falco Zalmi CC are currently placed at the top of the points table, having won both the matches in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Joves Units CC are currently placed at the 6th spot after winning one and losing one match. Both teams have some quality players in their ranks and will look to start their campaign on a high.

FZL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team

FZL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullha, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Adnan Ghazanfar, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Javed Akram.

FZL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: JUCC squad for FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team

Abdul Rehman Ullah (wk), Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil.

FZL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed

Taqqi UI Mazhar

Israr Ahmad

Naeem Hussain Shah

FZL vs JUCC match prediction: FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team

FZL vs JUCC live: FZL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction

As per our FZL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FZL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, FZL vs JUCC top picks and FZL vs JUCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FZL vs JUCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket

