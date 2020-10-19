Dream11 IPL Top Wicket Takers: Jasprit Bumrah Jumps To 2nd, Only 4 Wickets Behind Rabada

Dream11 IPL 2020, which finally got underway in the UAE on September 19 after a lot of hindrances is now approaching the business end. As expected, this edition of the IPL did not disappoint as there has been considerable drama and a number of thrillers on show. From team battles to personal rivalries, the players have left no stone unturned to enthral the cricketing audience with some exceptional cricket.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Warner disappointed with defeat vs Kolkata, feels team leaked runs towards end

Jasprit Bumrah closing in on Kagiso Rabada in Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list

The race among the bowlers to be at the top in the Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list has also become more intense. The Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list is topped by Delhi speedster Kagiso Rabada. The South African has bagged 19 wickets in 9 matches at an astounding average of 14.42. Rabada is followed by Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has now occupied the second position after his splendid performance against Punjab on Sunday where he grabbed five wickets, including two in the Super Over.

Jasprit Bumrah has now bagged 15 wickets in 9 matches at an impressive average of 17.87. At No. 3 is Punjab quick Mohammad Shami, who also had a memorable outing against Mumbai where he picked two wickets. Mohammad Shami takes third place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list with 14 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 21.29.

ALSO READ | Narine cleared of suspect bowling action by IPL

The next two spots in the Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list are occupied by Yuzvendra Chahal and Jofra Archer. While the Bangalore spinner has managed to take 13 wickets in 9 matches, Rajasthan speedster Jofra Archer has 12 wickets to his name in as many games. Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal is the only spinner in this list.

Meanwhile, the focus now shifts to Abu Dhabi for Match 37 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 where MS Dhoni's Chennai will lock horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The contest will begin at 7:30 pm (IST). Monday's fixture is a must-win contest for both sides as a loss here will put an end to their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rabada says team looking at areas of improvement as every game is 'crucial'

Updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table after Mumbai vs Punjab

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Southpaw David Warner becomes the first overseas player to score 5,000 runs

SOURCE: MUMBAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.