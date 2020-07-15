Man United Star Marcus Rashford Helps Provide Four Million Meals For Vulnerable UK Homes

Man United star Marcus Rashford has been a national hero amidst the coronavirus lockdown, helping feed vulnerable children in the UK. The England international's Rashford meals campaign saw British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reverse the decision to scrap meal vouchers for unprivileged kids during the lockdown. The Marcus Rashford food charity supplied three million meals by the end of June to citizens who are struggling across the country and promised to keep fighting poverty. The Man United star is continuing to fulfil his promise and announced that his charity will now provide four million meals across the UK.

Marcus Rashford meals campaign: Man United star helps to provide 4 million meals across the UK

Man United star Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to announce yet another milestone achieved by the Rashford food charity. The campaign in association with FareShare will provide an extra four million meals to vulnerable families across the United Kingdom amidst the coronavirus crisis. The Man United star acknowledged the help of his followers and supporters of the Marcus Rashford food charity and thanked them for their contribution in the time of crisis.

A message from me to you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GZzajvUw5l — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 14, 2020

The news comes in after 2,500 children in the UK were admitted to hospitals after suffering from malnutrition in the first 6 months of the year. The England international's efforts have not gone unnoticed and he will receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Manchester later this summer, for his campaign against child poverty. Marcus Rashford will become the youngest recipient of the award, while Man United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton are among previous recipients.

Man United slip to a draw vs Southampton; remain fifth in Premier League standings

Man United had a chance to move into the top four of the Premier League standings but missed out on the chance after slipping to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Southampton. Stuart Armstrong put the Saints in front at Old Trafford, before Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored in quick succession to put the Red Devils in the lead. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to take their chances, and losing Brandon Williams to injury compounded their problems as Man United were reduced to 10 men. Michael Obafemi turned a corner into the net to put Southampton level on terms and the Red Devils were made to rue their missed chance of climbing into the top four. However, all is not lost for the Red Devils, and they can still make the Champions League next season if they win their remaining three Premier League fixtures.

(Image Credit: Marcus Rashford Instagram)