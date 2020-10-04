Prince George And Siblings Quiz Sir David Attenborough About Wildlife; Watch

In rare video footage released on October 3, children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, along with his younger brother and sister, have shared their passion for animals with Sir David Attenborough. In the clip, the three kids of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s quizzed the 94-year-old broadcaster which was recorded at Kensington Palace back in August. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis asked Attenborough questions about extinction, spiders and the naturalist’s favourite animal.

Shared on Instagram by Kensington Royal, in the clip one can see Prince George wearing a red school polo shirt and saying, “Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?” While replying to the question, Attenborough said: “Well l, let's hope there won't be any”. He added that when a species is endangered, human beings should come forward to protect them.

READ: Don't Miss 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet' On Netflix! See Release Date & Time

Princess Charlotte, who is seen wearing a grey school dress, revealed her fondness for spiders and asked Attenborough, “Do you like spiders too?” The 94-year-old replied saying, “I love spiders, I'm so glad you like them”. He further said that people might be frightened of them because of their eight legs and the ability to change direction quickly. But spiders are clever, he added and further suggested the young princess watch them build a web.

The youngest of all, two-year-old Prince Louis asked: “What animal do you like?” "Monkeys," was the response from Attenborough. However, he also cautioned and said: “Mind you, you can’t have monkeys sitting around the home because that is not where they live”. “So what can you have at home that you like? Well, which would you choose—a puppy or a kitten?" said Sir David, before continuing: "It's a very difficult question. I think I'd go for a puppy.”

READ: Brooklyn Beckham Photographs Sir David Attenborough For 'A Life On Our Planet'

Attenborough gifts fossilised shark tooth to Prince George

Last month, Attenborough was pictured in Kensington Palace after joining the young family to watch an outdoor screening of his new film ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. During the visit, the 94-year-old also gave Prince George a fossilised shark tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, a species that lived approximately 3 million years ago. Pictures released by the palace showed Prince George looking intrigued as he inspected the tooth.

READ: David Attenborough Gifts Prince George 3-million-year-old Fossilised Shark Tooth

READ: Malta Makes U-turn, Says Prince George Can Keep 23-million-yr-old Fossilised Shark Tooth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.