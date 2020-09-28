David Attenborough Gifts Prince George 3-million-year-old Fossilised Shark Tooth

British natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, during his visit to the Kensington Palace, gave young Prince George a fossilised shark tooth. Attenborough was visiting the royal palace for a private screening of his new documentary A Life On Our Planet. Attenborough gave Prince George a giant shark tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, a species that lived approximately 3 million years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with Sir David Attenborough, taken after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film. pic.twitter.com/4cBZPVS631 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2020

🎞️ Sir David Attenborough joined The Duke of Cambridge for a private outdoor screening of his upcoming film 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet', at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/Q62JkYESLE — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2020

The carcharocles megalodon sharks, also known as 'Big Tooth', lived during the Miocene period and were three times larger than the great white sharks living today.

According to the Associated Press, Attenborough had found the shark tooth during a family vacation in Malta in the late 1960s. Attenborough gave the shark tooth to the seven-year-old, who is third in line to become the King of England after his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles. In one of the pictures shared by the official Twitter handle of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George can be seen intriguingly looking at the shark tooth that Attenborough gifted him.

🦷 When they met, Sir David Attenborough gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark, the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). pic.twitter.com/PyNdzuFTyC — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2020

David Attenborough

Attenborough has been presenting shows for television since the early 1950s and is the only person to win the BAFTAs for programmes in each black and white, colour, HD, 3D, and 4K categories. Attenborough became the controller of BBC Two in 1965 and continued making shows on natural history and wildlife. Attenborough has received many accolades in his lifetime, including the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Fellowship of the Royal Society, Royal Victorian Order, Companions of Honour, and Order of Merit.

(Image Credit: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter)