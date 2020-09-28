Last Updated:

David Attenborough Gifts Prince George 3-million-year-old Fossilised Shark Tooth

British natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, during his visit to the Kensington Palace, gave young Prince George a fossilised shark tooth.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
David Attenborough

British natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, during his visit to the Kensington Palace, gave young Prince George a fossilised shark tooth. Attenborough was visiting the royal palace for a private screening of his new documentary A Life On Our Planet. Attenborough gave Prince George a giant shark tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, a species that lived approximately 3 million years ago. 

Read: Prince William Opens Up About The Time He Bought Kate Middleton The 'worst Gift'

Read: Prince William And Gareth Southgate Talk About Mental Health Awareness

The carcharocles megalodon sharks, also known as 'Big Tooth', lived during the Miocene period and were three times larger than the great white sharks living today. 

According to the Associated Press, Attenborough had found the shark tooth during a family vacation in Malta in the late 1960s. Attenborough gave the shark tooth to the seven-year-old, who is third in line to become the King of England after his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles. In one of the pictures shared by the official Twitter handle of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George can be seen intriguingly looking at the shark tooth that Attenborough gifted him. 

Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton & The Queen Wish Meghan Markle On Her 39th Birthday

David Attenborough 

Attenborough has been presenting shows for television since the early 1950s and is the only person to win the BAFTAs for programmes in each black and white, colour, HD, 3D, and 4K categories. Attenborough became the controller of BBC Two in 1965 and continued making shows on natural history and wildlife. Attenborough has received many accolades in his lifetime, including the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Fellowship of the Royal Society, Royal Victorian Order, Companions of Honour, and Order of Merit.

Read: Prince William Believes Son Prince George Can Become Aston Villa's Record Goalscorer

(Image Credit: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND