Don't Miss 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet' On Netflix! See Release Date & Time

David Attenborough is a popular English broadcaster and a natural historian. He is best known for writing and presenting the natural history docu-series which constitutes a detailed survey of animal and plants on Earth. In his 93 years, it is said that Attenborough has visited every continent, exploring the flora and fauna. The Netflix series called David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet is a documentary showing Attenborough as the host, while the documentary is directed by Keith Scholey, Alastair Fothergill, Jonathan Hughes. Recently, the British natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough also visited the Kensington Palace where he gave young Prince George a fossilised shark tooth of a 3 million years old shark species. They also had a special screening of the documentary for the royal family as well. Take a look at the trailer and the release date of David Attenborough's latest documentary on Netflix.

What time does 'David Attenborough: A life on Our Planet' release on Netflix?

Like all the other shows on Netflix, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet release time is likely to be at 12.00 AM PT which is 3:00 AM EST on October 4. UK fans could watch the show at 8 am as per BST on October 4. Netflix users from India will be able to watch the show from 12.30 PM IST. In Australia, the show will be available to stream from 5.00 pm.

David Attenborough: a life on our planet release date 2020

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet is set to release on Netflix on October 4. The unique documentary will showcase the celebrated naturalist reflecting on the defining moments and the devastating changes in Earth that he has observed in his life as a historian. The documentary film throws light on some of the biggest challenges that mother earth is currently facing. His documentary film also reveals the solutions to save our planet from possible natural disasters as well.

Attenborough has been presenting shows for television since the early 1950s and is the only person to win the BAFTAs for programmes in each black and white, colour, HD, 3D, and 4K categories. Attenborough became the controller of BBC Two in 1965 and continued making shows on natural history and wildlife. Attenborough has received many accolades in his lifetime, including the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Fellowship of the Royal Society, Royal Victorian Order, Companions of Honour, and Order of Merit.

