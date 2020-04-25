Prince Williams Reveals Hilarious Reason For Avoiding Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Even the royal family of the UK is cooped up inside their home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prince Williams recently featured on Stephen Fry's Big Night In, where he talked about his life during self-quarantine. During the interview, Prince Williams revealed the hilarious reason behind why he refused to watch Netflix's latest hit show, Tiger King.

Like everyone else, Prince Williams is binge-watching TV shows and web series to pass his time during the COVID-19 quarantine. The future king of England recently opened up about life during quarantine on Stephen Fry's show. The two had some amusing banter which was only made funnier by Stephen Fry's hilarious TV persona, Lord Melchett.

Fry (Lord Melchett) told Prince Williams about Tiger King, as he had heard that it was rather good. That is when Prince Williams revealed his hilarious reason for avoiding Netflix's Tiger King. Prince Williams stated that he tended to avoid shows about "royalty". This short comical one-liner was adored by fans of the royal family.

Lord Melchett then asked Prince Williams about homeschooling, the Prince could not help but chuckle. Prince Williams revealed that homeschooling has been a genuine nightmare for him. Later, Prince Williams asked Lord Melchett about the latest TV shows that he could watch during self-isolation, joking adding that "it was hell without 'EastEnders".

Netflix's Tiger King is an intriguing true-crime documentary series about Joe Exotic, who was an infamous zookeeper involved in the black-market trading of endangered wildlife. The show also delves into the investigation against Joe Exotic and his rivalry with Carole Baskin, who is a big cat activist and the owner of Big Cat Rescue. The original seven episodes of Tiger King were released on March 20, 2020, and the show quickly became one of Netflix's most successful properties.

