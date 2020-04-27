UK's Princess Charlotte To Celebrate Her 5th Birthday With Zoom Party Amid COVID-19

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to celebrate their daughter, Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday on May 2 which would also include a Zoom call with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. British media reports have stated that Prince William and Kate are planning the birthday with cake, a party and the video call so that Princess Charlotte can spend time with her family amid coronavirus outbreak and still follow social distancing. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their children are living in their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall since the UK came under lockdown on March 23 to curb the further spread of deadly COVID-19 disease.

According to the international media report, both Prince William and Kate were eager to ensure their daughter has ‘all the fun of a birthday’ next week despite the global health crisis. A source told a British media outlet that the family ‘has arranged a Zoom party’ for Princess Charlotte constituting all her family and friends. Apart from the video call, the parents have planned games during the unprecedented circumstances of a pandemic. The Zoom call is also expected to be joined by the Queen, who along with Prince Philip is currently residing at Windsor Castle.

Read - Prince Williams Reveals Hilarious Reason For Avoiding Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Read - Prince William Stars In 'Blackadder' Sketch, Makes His Comic Acting Debut

Prince Louis' second birthday in quarantine

Not only Princess Charlotte but Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son, Prince Louis' second birthday was also celebrated in quarantine on April 23. Not only did the Kensington Palace released the “sneak peek” of the artwork by the son of Prince William and Kate, but also posted the final pictures that were clicked by Duchess of Cambridge. With the caption “Instagram vs reality”, the family posted two “gorgeous” photographs of Prince Louis, the fifth in the line of the throne. In one picture he can be seen showing off the artwork of hands painted in different bright colours, while in the next photo, Prince Louis gives a cranky impression.

Instagram Vs Reality



Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday 🌈. pic.twitter.com/42IauvVpEB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

Read - Prince William Reveals Concern For His Father And Grandparents Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Read - COVID-19: Prince William Says 'Britain Is At Its Best When Faced With Crisis'

(With agency inputs)

(Image Source: AP)