Professor Shares Hilarious Email Salutation By Student, Netizens Suggest Their Own

A Twitter user named Dr. Jen Murray, who is apparently a history professor at Oklahoma State University, recently shared a hilarious post where she highlighted how a student of hers signed-off an email perfectly corresponding with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. Murray took to her Twitter on September 11, where she wrote that one of her students signed their email “pandemically” adding that she is glad to see they are coping with some email salutation humour.

A student signed their email “pandemically.” Glad to see they are coping with some email salutation humor. — Dr. Jen Murray (@DrJen_Murray) September 10, 2020

'Respectfully masked'

The post, since shared two days ago, has garnered more than 1,51,000 likes triggering an uproarious thread on the micro-blogging platform. Netizens flooded the comment section of Murray with their own witty suggestions of email salutations amid the pandemic. One user wrote, "I've been signing some of my emails "Apocalyptically yours"...". Another individual commented, "I've definitely used..."Yours from a respectful social distance".

“Yours from six feet,” — Collin Roessner* (@The_ROESSon) September 11, 2020

I am going to have to start using that. Pandemically yours, — Kathy Gori @🏡 (@kathygori) September 11, 2020

Hahaha socially distanced hugs and kisses,

Chiefs — Amanda Nelson MD (@AmandaNelsonMD) September 12, 2020

"I hope this finds you in good health" just hits differently now. — Nah, I'm a nerd. 🌈 (@SallyMaelstrom) September 11, 2020

An epidemiologist professor took to the comment section to share her own experience, as she wrote, "I started an email to my final year students a few months ago with 'welcome to your final year, with unanticipated units on public health and pandemic management...'." A user named Kathy Gori wrote that she will start using this more often in her emails from onwards.

