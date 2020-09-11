Minnesota Student Creates 'supergroup' Of 700 Zachs, Makes Twitter Go ROFL

People generally tend to refrain accepting unknown requests online, but is someone who shares your name truly a stranger? Netizens might have decided otherwise. Recently, the trend of chatting groups consisting of people with the same name has created quite a stir online. What happens is that a user gets added to a random group and is introduced to others who share similar first names. Speaking of which, A Minnesota student, followed the trend and took an initiative to form an email group of all Zach’s from him university, which has taken Twitter by storm.

A user shared the screenshot of the email which features the group’s name ‘Zach Orientation’ written in bold. The user expressed that he suddenly received an email from this group which has left him in splits. The email group consists of all the Zach’s who are enrolled in the University of Minnesota. Apparently one of them wished to form a ‘supergroup’ of Zach’s. The detailed note, also reveals an important piece of information that the admin will not include any Zachs with incorrect spellings like Zack of Zak.

Check it out here:

Just got this email...I'm dead 😂 pic.twitter.com/nH4A3AmPVT — Zach Portman, Ph🐝 (@zachportman) September 9, 2020

ALSO READ| Netflix Lock Code Cracked By A 12-year-old Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'clever Guesswork'

The Supergroup’s note was emailed to over 700 Zachs who have already begun replying by follow up emails. However, according to the user, not all the Zachs who are a part of this group are students. A few of them are staff members and alums. As soon as the tweet surfaced online it ignited Twitter with amazing responses from netizens. While some said, that they are ‘sold’ to this idea, other’s shared pictures of their own chatting groups. Check out their reactions here:

As soon as i saw the top portion of this email i was sold on this tweet pic.twitter.com/VRitrj90vf — Sdnumde Swolesome (@EdmundsSteins) September 11, 2020

ALSO READ| Tabla Skills Of A Netizen Playing The Instrument At '3 Different Speeds' Go Viral

A user was seen mocking Zach's idea of not allowing people with different spellings to enter the large supergroup. They were seen having a good laugh about the same. See here:

Omg 😂😂😂

“I will not be allowing Zachs with incorrect spellings...” 😂😭😭 — ✨Star Stuff✨ BLM ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊ (@RachelTortorici) September 9, 2020

ALSO READ| San Francisco's Orange Sky Pictures Go Viral; Netizens Compare It To Movie Scenes

Another user formed their own all-Catherine group, but they made sure to add a little twist to the original idea.

@cafewenn tried to start an all-Catherine wiffle ball team. Same idea but with a little flavor. pic.twitter.com/A2ojFbwNl4 — Cat (@swagmasterkks) September 10, 2020

ALSO READ| Viral Video Of Toddler Running For Protection Towards Dog Makes Netizens Go "aww"

Netizens weren't behind to make funny memes upon learning Zach's quirky initiative. The all-time famous GF-BF meme featured online but this time with a 'Zach' problem. Take a look:

same energy. got added to a group of Jack Taylor’s on facebook. whenever one of us has an enemy, we all friend request that person so they’re like “wtf why are so many Jack Taylor’s adding me???” pic.twitter.com/Mrq1YApgzx — jack (@jackinthebox_9) September 11, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.