'Proud': ITBP Shares New Video Of 5-year-old Ladakh Boy Saluting Jawans In Uniform | WATCH

The Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) shared another video of the five-year-old boy, Nawang Namgyal who was captured saluting the jawans at the border last month, and it has gone viral. In the latest clip shared on the official account of ITBP, the boy is seen wearing a special uniform and being taught marching in the correct manner. Calling it “inspiring”, Nawang can be seen enthusiastically following the instructions and saluting in an official manner after his video went viral in October when he was saluting the troops while passing by the station and depicted ‘high josh’. Watch the latest video:

Netizens find Nawang ‘wonderful’

From calling Nawang ‘wonderful’ to sharing the images of their own kids in army uniform, the internet users were seen pouring love on ITBP’s latest video. The short clip has already garnered over 14.5k views and thousands of likes with hundreds of internet users lauding the feeling of ‘patriotism’ that is budded in the kid. While many posted GIFs of saluting Nawang, others also united in calling the video ‘inspiring’ and moving. One of the Twitter users also said that Nawang will be the “future soldier” fighting for India on the frontlines. Many others said, “bless the little soldier”.

In October, the footage that emerged out of Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda’s account, a little boy clad in a blue hoodie and pink shoes froze movement and was seen saluting the army officers. “Budding soldier of future India,” Susanta wrote in the caption to the 14-second video.

The footage was originally shot in Chushul village, Leh by a security forces personnel after he spotted the young boy paying respects to him. In the clip, the officer can be seen briefly approaching the boy and then giving commands, to which, the boy complies. The officer in the footage can be further heard teaching the child about the correct standing position. The little boy takes the instructions and proudly makes an open palm gesture with confidence. The kid attracted an agglomeration of lauds for his brevity, as he stands middle of the road, saluting.

