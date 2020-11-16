Video: Stray Cat Introduces Kittens To Woman Who Helped Her, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

A Canadian woman was recently shocked when she saw a stray mama cat, who she helped, not only survived but also brought her kittens to meet her. According to a Facebook post, Lisianne gave the feline some food when she noticed the lonely animal playing around her garden in Quebec. The cat had grown quite attached to the woman and would return almost every day. Lisianne also named the cat Usagi and the two had settled into a routine.

It was later that Lisianne noticed Usagi getting bigger and it dawned on her that she might be overfeeding the cat. However, little did she realised that the feline was pregnant. According to the Facebook post, the cat eventually gave birth outside and Lisianne was delighted when Usagi brought her newborn kitten to her porch one by one. The almost six-week-old kitted looked like a miniature version of their mom and it was clear that the little family needed help.

READ: Doctor Dresses Up As Batman To Fulfil Cancer Patient's Dream; Watch Viral Video

The Canadian woman coaxed the mom and babies into her house and then called the rescue group Chatons Orphelins Montréal. The caption read, “the mom and the baby were finally safe” and Lisianne decided to keep the mom and treated, sprayed her. One of Lisianne’s friend also decided to to take one of the kittens under her wing.

The post said, “She brought her six babies back and she set up her nest at the lady's house. Their good fairy decided to help this little family and they secured them home in a room. The mom and her six babies were finally safe”.

“The five babies are the same, they were all tufts of black hair. There were three females, Taylor, Tynie and Tyana, along with two males, Tales and Tito,” the orphan said.

READ: Belgian Racing Pigeon Fetches Record Price Of $1.9 Million

At the shelter, the rescuers discovered that Usagi had asked for help just in time as the kittens were suffering from conjunctivitis and had difficulty breathing. The vet was able to treat the felines and they also started to grow accustomed to being around humans. The remaining kittens are now ready to search for their forever homes and thanks to their “good fairy” woman, who took a chance, they will be able to live the rest of their lives in comfort.

Netizens call it ‘beautiful’

Meanwhile, the Facebook post has been flooded comments. While some users called the incident “beautiful,” others said, "An army of cats of darkness”. One user said, “They are all beautiful! I wish them, good families, to take care of them”. Another added, “What a beautiful story! Congratulations to this woman and others who took care of it”. “Good luck for adoption they are very beautiful,” wrote third.

READ: Cambodian Boy Who Competed Barefoot With Worn Out Bicycle Gets Help, New Bike

READ: Pune Woman Accidently Dumps Purse With Jewelry Worth Crores In Garbage, Retrieves It Later

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.