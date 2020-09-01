Pune Police Ask People To 'break Nariyal, Not Rules' During Ganesh Visarjan

In another witty yet crucial post, the police department of Pune urged city residents to refrain from breaking rules as Ganesha Chaturthi comes to an end. Taking to Twitter, the police department, asked people to ‘follow visarjan rules’ as they bid Bappa a farewell. The ten days celebration hailing Lord Ganesha came to end on September 1.

In a post made earlier today, the police department shared a picture of a broken coconut along with which they asked people to ‘break nariyals’ not rules this visarjan. Along with the photo, they also asked residents to make Pune a healthier city by following rules and preventing the spread of infections.

Let us break the 'nariyal' and resolve to make Pune a healthier city as we bid Bappa a safe farewell.#FollowVisarjanRules pic.twitter.com/qRw9CwvT9Q — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) September 1, 2020

The post racked up nearly 200 likes since shared along with a bandwidth of comments. While a lot of people thanked the police department for sharing the post, a lot others wished them on the auspicious occasion.

Good one...👍 — uday naganath (@UdayNaganath) September 1, 2020

Nice — Sanjay A Sayani (@SanjayASayani) September 1, 2020

Visarjan in Mumbai

When it comes to Ganesh Visarjan, the ritual holds a special place in hearts of many. Hence, to create a balance, the BMC in neighbouring Mumbai has asked all devotes to book slots and to contact local authorities regarding the festival celebration. Read how one can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi amid the coronavirus crisis.

These days many people have opted for eco-friendly Ganesh idols which enables them to carry out the process of visarjan at home. For those who have installed Clay Ganesha can immerse their idol in the balcony using a makeshift water tank. The seed Ganesha moorti, which is made of natural soil can be immersed in a flower pot.

When the clay dissolves the seeds germinate into a plant. For those who have artificial Ganesh idol at home, can also carry out the visarjan at home by immersing the idol in water after the Uttar Puja. They can then install the idol in the temple of their house following all the rituals.

