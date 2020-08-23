How To Perform Ganesh Visarjan At Home Following The COVID-19 Restrictions? Read Here

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the prominent festivals celebrated across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. Devotees eagerly wait for this festival to arrive. However, this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government has laid down strict rules keeping in mind all the concerned precautionary measures.

When it comes to Ganesh Visarjan, the ritual holds a special place in hearts of many. Hence, to create a balance, the BMC has asked all devotes to book slots and to contact local authorities in Mumbai regarding the festival celebration. Read how one can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi amid the coronavirus crisis.

How to carry out immersion of Ganesh idols at home?

These days many people have opted for eco-friendly Ganesh idols which enables them to carry out the process of visarjan at home. For those who have installed Clay Ganesha can immerse their idol in the balcony using a makeshift water tank. The seed Ganesha moorti, which is made of natural soil can be immersed in a flower pot.

When the clay dissolves the seeds germinate into a plant. For those who have artificial Ganesh idol at home, can also carry out the visarjan at home by immersing the idol in water after the Uttar Puja. They can then install the idol in the temple of their house following all the rituals.

Ganesh Visarjan 2020 Guidelines:

BMC has made it mandatory for all the mandals to take prior permission from the concerned local authority for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They have led down a certain set of rules which should be followed amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Read them here:

The government has capped the maximum Ganesh idol height to be 4 feet only. Even those idols installed in the house cannot be more than 2 feet.

Processions to mark arrival and immersion of idols will not be allowed.

No crowd to gather during Ganesh aarti.

For immersions, both mandals and individuals must now book a slot online on the BMC website. Without the slot, the immersions won’t be allowed.

The BMC will set up collection points keeping in mind the precautionary measures. For immersion, ponds will be allotted to specific regions

All the pandals should be sanitised thrice in a day and not more than 5 people are allowed inside a pandal at a time.

