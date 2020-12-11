Loki Trailer Is Making Fans Jump Up & Down In Their Seats As They Uncover New Mysteries

Marvel recently premiered Loki's trailer on YouTube. The short two-minute exclusive clip showcases Tom Hiddleston in his iconic role as Loki who is caught by the TVA. Fans have since been sharing their excitement over the new project and have mentioned that they can't wait to see it as well. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the same:

Tom Hiddleston in Loki

The clip starts with a clip from Avenger's Endgame, where Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) steals away the tesseract and flees to a new place - Time Variance Authority (TVA). Loki TVA will definitely be a new exciting journey and fans also see the introduction of Owen Wilson as an agent on TVA. The show was also mentioned in the Disney Announcement on Thursday and officials added that it would release in May 2021. The show will have of six episodes and will be part of Phase Four of the MCU, Disney officials added.

Loki DB Cooper

Another interesting aspect of the trailer is when Loki is seen as DB Cooper, fans suggest. Thus fans have started speculating that Marvel is suggesting that DB Cooper was actually Loki. DB Cooper is a man who hijacked Boeing 727 aircraft in United States airspace between Portland and Seattle in 1971. He demanded a bag full of cash and then jumped off the plane, never to be seen again. A few shots in the trailer look exactly like that.

Loki Trailer Fan reaction

Many fans liked the video and added that Tom looked great as Loki. Some fans also cracked some funny jokes about the trailer and other aspects about the clip. One fan added - 'Finally, Loki's getting the attention of people he always wanted!!'. Other fans joked that Marvel must have called the clip a trailer but mentioned that it was an 'exclusive clip'.Take a look:

Pic Credit: Marvel Entertainments' YouTube

Fans have responded the same way on Twitter. One fan added that they were too excited to see the trailer and there were too many things to comprehend. Take a look:

#Loki I ALREADY MADE AN EDIT BECAUSE I AM SOBBING UNCONTROLLABLY MY FAVOURITE PERSON IS COMING BACK I CANT BELIEVE IT. ITS BEEN A DREAM FOR YEARS AND THEN IT WAS ANNOUNCED TWO YEARS AGO AND NOW WE HAVE A TRAILER?!?! pic.twitter.com/ebh6jF33PN — alexis ðŸ¦‹âœ¨ (@theriseofren) December 11, 2020

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the first trailer of Loki series



Need we say more ???......yessss!!! pic.twitter.com/DRMXPpXBVn — HiddlesGoddesses (@HiddleGoddesses) December 11, 2020

OK WHO IS THIS??? Loki proves to be even more badass than before, and that face!! ðŸ˜‚ Oh man, that’s so much to unwrap in one trailer! #LokiSeries #lokiseries #Marvel pic.twitter.com/tKzUySFg1v — ToniðŸ¥€RWBY VOL. 8 SPOILERS (@ToniKT800) December 11, 2020

