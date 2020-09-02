Pune Police shares COVID safety circuit, says 'resistance could be dangerous'

Pune City Police have once again come up with a quirky post to spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the police department has shared a diagram of “corona safety circuit” which guided residents on how to ensure “safety” during the pandemic. Elaborating on the “current norm” in the caption, they wrote that “resistance” could prove dangerous in these times.

In the vibrant yet informative circuit diagram, a battery, which lists precautionary measures, could be seen powering a bulb connected through wires. Through the COVID circuit diagram, the police explain that only the battery of “maintaining social distancing” and “ wearing a mask” could fully power the bulb of “safety”.

The innovative method of the police department has garnered plaudits from people who are said that they “liked” the way of presentation. Since shared earlier today, the post has racked up over 100 likes. A user asked, “Like the way corona safety is presented” while another asked, “Do we need a pass to travel from Mumbai to Pune?”. Yet another comment read, “Dear @PuneCityPolice, you bring a lot of innovation in communicating your message; the onus is now on the learned citizens to follow the norms and be safe.”

Just a few days ago, the department had shared another creative chart to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic. Titled 'Go with the Flow', the post asks citizens to wear a mask regardless of how short their trip outside is. The post features a flow chart drawn on a white background. “Going out?” reads the text written in a box at the very top. Two arrows emerge out of each side of the square, with the word “yes” written next to them. The lines then connect to two more boxes.

“But only to collect my mail from the letterbox,” reads the text written in one of the squares. The writing in the other box reads, “But only for a quick walk around my building”. At last, arrows extending from both the alternatives join into one box, with ‘Wear a mask’ written in it.

