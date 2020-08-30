COVID-19: Pune Police Share Creative Chart To Urge 'go With The Flow' And 'wear A Mask'

Pune City Police have once again come up with a quirky post to spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the police department has shared a flowchart which urges people to wear a mask while going out. Titled 'Go with the Flow', the post asks citizens to wear a mask regardless of how short their trip outside is.

'Wear a mask'

Shared earlier today, the post features a flow chart drawn on a white background. “Going out?” reads the text written in a box at the very top. Two arrows emerge out of each side of the square, with the word “yes” written next to them. The lines then connect to two more boxes.

“But only to collect my mail from the letterbox,” reads the text written in one of the squares. The writing in the other box reads, “But only for a quick walk around my building”. At last, arrows extending from both the alternatives join into one box, with ‘Wear a mask’ written in it.

The post has racked up 300 likes and a variety of comments on Twitter. While a lot of people have thanked them for their services, others have taken the opportunity to pour in their doubts and questions. While many also nformed police about areas where rules were not being followed.

Yes i have also seen big crowd without wearing a mask & no social distancing at all near F residency shops wadgaonsheri next to Bramha Suncity — mike merchant (@merchant23) August 30, 2020

Food home delivery allowed in Apartment?



Currently delivery person not allowed inside of society premises. — Shantanu Deshpande (@Shantanude7) August 30, 2020

Many people near Deccan don’t use mask! I have seen many of them in Peth area too! 😭it’s just scary to go out! — ❣️ (@HayeKasamLage) August 30, 2020

Please be strict about imposing fines. Only then people will be diligent and wear masks. — Dipti Sanghvi (@mimi_deedee) August 30, 2020

Yesterday was shocked to see that 40% of the Pune public without masks n no social distance when going from Wanorie to Aundh for work..I think impose a hefty fine then only the public will realize the importance..no wonder the nos in Pune r rising — SavvyArts (@thisnthatart) August 30, 2020

Earlier today, Google India also took to social media to spread awareness about COVID-19. Drawing a sleek comparison between self-care indoor and outdoor, they've asked people to wear a mask outdoor in the same way as they ‘take care of themselves' at home. Along with the vibrant post, they also shared a link to the Ministry of Health’s website, for people who want to “ know more.”

This comes as the coronavirus cases have risen to 33,87,497 in India, of which 7,42,023 cases are active and a 61,529 people have died. A total of 25,83,945 people have recovered while Unlock 3 has been extended till September 30.

