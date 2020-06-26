Pune Police's Coronavirus Post Has A Precautionary Measure Hidden In Crowd, Can You Spot?

As most states across the nation are now slowly easing the restrictions, the authorities have also begun reiterating the guidelines that are essential for all individuals to follow. Simple recommendations from wearing a mask at public places to maintaining personal hygiene can shield people from contracting the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19 according to medical professionals. In the same light, Pune Police tried to ‘sneak’ a precautionary measure with a challenge on Twitter by asking its followers to ‘spot’ the person who is protected from the novel coronavirus.

The picture is an irregular collage with overlapping images of cartoon characters and thus the caption says “tough to spot?”. While giving a hint, the Pune Police has written that similar to the person trying to find one of the precautions against coronavirus in the image, it will be ‘tough’ for the fatal pathogen to infect ‘him too’. The challenge has already taken the internet by storm with hundreds of comments, Can you?

Tough to spot?



Hint - Will be tough for #Corona to put him in a spot too! He’s ‘masked’ himself well after all! #OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/MP6h3LuCOE — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) June 24, 2020

‘Wonderful post’

Many internet users lauded the “wonderful post” by the law enforcement officers’ Twitter handle and some of them even guessed the correct answer which is a tiny glimpse of a man wearing a blue-coloured mask. Facemasks are being recommended to prevent the transmission of the virus that has now infected over 9.6 million people across the world and India is the fourth-most virus-hit country with over 490,400 cases and at least 15,301 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally. Considering the grim situation, many netizens also appreciated Pune Police for a "unique" post to remain vigilant and take necessary steps.

