Pune Police Intervene As 2 Friends Plan To Meet Amid Lockdown, Netizens In Splits

After giving a “savage” reply to an internet user who asked the outcome of going out during a lockdown, Pune Police is again winning hearts by intervening a conversation between two friends who were discussing to meet amid coronavirus outbreak. The conversation started when one friend with user name ‘Jaggu’ told a person with the username ‘Parth’ that they will meet before the nationwide lockdown ends on May 3.

We'll meet uske pehele kabhi toh — jaggu (@jaggu__4) April 14, 2020

However, Parth who initially noted that meeting was not possible until the government lifts the lockdown, later said on April 14 that they can definitely set a meet as they live closer and asked to set a day. This is when Pune Police entered the conversation with a befitting reply to Parth and said even “we would like to join” the meet and asked for time and place.

Jaggu we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi — Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020

Hey! Even we'd like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? https://t.co/TnJOROnmgy — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

‘Take notes’

The reply by Pune Police left most netizens in splits and one of them even asked police forces of other states to “take notes” from them. Acing the “social media game”, internet users also lauded the team behind quirky tweets by the official account of Pune Police. State governments across the nation are urging people to follow the lockdown rules and stay indoors because it is seen as the most effective way to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak. As of April 16. India has confirmed 12,456 COVID-19 cases with over 450 fatalities.

20/10 to Pune police 😂😂😂 — Quroantine (@quroantine) April 14, 2020

😂😂 Hamare dil me aap ke liye ijjat aur badh gai — Ram Pawar (@RamPawa34478083) April 14, 2020

The Person who is handling this account

Salute to you Boss#हजरजबाबी — NIKHIL DESHMUKH (@nndeshmukh) April 14, 2020

Hahhaa..This is hilarious. Person behind this handle is wittiest. Bhaaaari — quarantined sawaj (@Sawaj88) April 14, 2020

Wants to Know Your Location 😂😂👌👌👌

Superb Initiative....!!

Jai hind .. — Shiv Yadav (@ShivHindu879) April 14, 2020

