Pune Police Give COVID-19 Twist To 'Money Heist' Poster To Urge People To Wear Mask

After using the famous Israeli series, Fauda, to ask people to stay home, Pune Police yet again used a popular Netflix series to convey an important message. The police department took to Twitter to play with a poster of popular Spanish series, Money Heist. The picture, posted earlier on April 17, shows all the characters of the series standing in a stadium wearing masks.

'Bella Ciao'

The poster also has ‘Bella Ciao’ written on it along with a line in Marathi that hilariously asks people to wear their masks before engaging in protests or other outdoor activities. Bella Ciao is the Italian protest song that became famous after featuring in the Netflix series. Also, in the caption, the department explained the logic behind the professor and his gang of robbers wearing mask saying that after all masks were they "real protection".

Read: Pune Police's Savage Reply To Man Who Wants To Go Out Amid Lockdown Wins Internet

Read: Amul Celebrates Mahabharat Rerun With Tropical Doodle Amid Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown

The poster has received nearly 990 likes since posted and a lot of comments from people who flooded the post with their curious comments. Many other users also took the opportunity to share their love for Money Heist. Yet another lauded Pune Police for their wit and humour.

In this pandemic be a Professor...Work from home😅😅😅😅 — Gopal Mote (@gopalmote) April 17, 2020

Bella ciao

Pan aadhi mask laav😹 — Aamir✨ (@AamirKazi7) April 17, 2020

TwitterWali madam is the professer behind all of this,🤘bella ciao

👏👏Your creativity👍👍 — Shivraj Jadhav (@Shivrajjadha_v) April 17, 2020

I'm at the last season ... specially downloaded for lockdown....keep posting pune police. — bhosale_speaks (@718889a7c4ce429) April 17, 2020

Thanks @PuneCityPolice

You are doing fabulous work of encouraging in-house public during home quarantine.

We believe U, We proud of U & We supports U 👮🤝👫#MaskArt #MessageforMask #CoronaFighters #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/fHniuI3XAg — Abhishek Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@206_abhishek) April 17, 2020

Read; COVID-19 Crisis: Pune Police Resort To Novel Punishment Methods For Lockdown Violators

Read: Pune Police Intervene As 2 Friends Plan To Meet Amid Lockdown, Netizens In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.