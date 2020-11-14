Pune Woman Accidently Dumps Purse With Jewelry Worth Crores In Garbage, Retrieves It Later

In a bizarre lost and found story, a woman threw her old purse in garbage only to realize later that it had jewelry worth three crore rupees. The incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Pune wherein Rekha Sulekar, gave her old handbag to a ghanta-gadi, a garbage collecting vand during her annual Diwali house cleanup, DNA reported. It was a few hours following the disposal that she recollected that the bag contained valuable jewellery.

In the aftermath, that Sulekar’s family contacted the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which administers Pune. They then advised her to go to a specific dumping yard to retrieve the bag. With a worker of the Corporation rigorously searching the garbage dump yard, she finally got hold od her lost purse. Upon searching, she found that all the precious items were intact.

£15,000 for recycling?

In a similar incident, an unidentified British couple accidentally threw £15,000 at a recycling centre after clearing out of a bunch of boxes from their home which they later took to the Recycle for Bathnes depot. According to an international media outlet, the staff had stumbled upon the hidden fortune while on a hunt for some electrical cable. However, after discovering the box, the staff had alerted Avon and Somerset Police after which the cops went through the CCTV to find the car that had dropped the boxes.

While talking to a local media outlet, the couple said that they were clearing out the home of a recently deceased relative before dropping off the boxes at the recycling depot. Because of the CCTV footage, the cops were able to locate the couple using the car's registration plate and after reaching their home the couple went along to the police station and cops agreed their account of what happened matched up so they were able to reunite them with their cash. The couple also told the police that the deceased relative had a habit of hiding cash around the house in unusual places and even they were surprised to learn the amount that their relative had stashed away inside the box of junk.

