Punjab CM Teams Up With TikTok User To Spread Social Distancing Message; Watch

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has recently teamed up with Harnoor Kaur to spread awareness about the importance of social distancing amid Coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the five-year-old TikTok user is a resident of Bhinder Klan, Moga and is the daughter of a daily wage earner. The short clip features Kaur complaining to the state's CM about boys who are off to play cricket.

The video starts with a few boys calling their friends and asking them to join a cricket match following which Kaur stops them. However, when they do not listen to her advice, she makes a telephone call to Singh and hands over the phone to the young boys.

The video then shows the lawmaker telling them about guidelines to follow during the ongoing lockdown. The video ends with the Kaur and the boys urging people to follow the social distancing guidelines properly to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The video, which has been shared by The Indian youth congress on Twitter, has been widely appreciated.

If a little kid can understand that the lockdown has been lifted for only for doing very important things & not for fun activities, surely we all can understand it too! Do not step out unless necessary! @nsui @IYC @INCIndia @PMOIndia @DainikBhaskar @aajtak @thetribunechd @ANI pic.twitter.com/4qiBtOIG21 — Punjab Youth Congres (@IYCPunjab) May 8, 2020

The video has captured people attention racking up 215 views and mixed comments.

God bless this kid 🧒 — Tajinder Singh Sran (@TajinderSTS) May 8, 2020

