Two Hizbul-linked Individuals Involved In Money Delivery Arrested In Punjab's Gurdaspur

In yet another victory for the Indian Army, two more Hizbul-linked individuals have been arrested on Friday, from Punjab's Gurdaspur, as per sources. These two individuals allegedly used to deliver money packets for the organisation. This is the second major arrest after the Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed.

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo neutralised by forces in J&K's Awantipur

Overground worker arrested

On Thursday, an Over Ground Worker of the Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir by a joint team of the police and the Indian Army. This happened after terrorist Tanveer Ahmed who initially gave the information about Alam and his association with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Haroon who was killed in an encounter in January 2020. During the questioning, Alam reportedly confessed that he had hidden one pistol and a wireless set given to him by the terrorists. Thereafter, he was taken to the Shiva village from where one pistol and a wireless set were recovered.

Over Ground Worker of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Doda; pistol & wireless set recovered

Hizbul Mujahideen Commander eliminated

On Wednesday, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was gunned down in a joint operation of the Jammu-Kashmir police and Indian Army on Wednesday, as per J&K police. In the operation which began early in the day, two terrorists have been eliminated at J&K's Beighpora area in Awantipur district. The elimination of Naikoo - who is a native of Beighpora - was the successor of terrorist Zakir Musa was involved in killings and attacks on the security forces.

India Air Force fighter aircraft crashes in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, pilot ejects safely

Awantipora encounter

Sources state that the joint team of J&K police and Army had been conducting a search operation for the past two days, after receiving credible inputs that terrorists were present in the village. J&K police confirmed that the team came in contact with 2 terrorists as they were hiding in their uncle's house in Awantipur. After gunbattle of almost 8 hours, the forces eliminated the terrorists. In a separate operation in J&K's Pampore district, two more terrorists were killed by Indian forces.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases rise to 56,342, with 16,539 recoveries, 1,886 dead

Sources report that Naikoo was graded as A++ which is the highest in the four categories of terrorists. His deputy commander Saifullah was also suspected to be present along with him. Forces had tracked his movement for a few weeks and inputs about his hideout being changed was recieved. Underground tunnels were reportedly created in his new hideout and teams of Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and SOG had carried our house searches in the past two days.