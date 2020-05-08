Richa Chadha's Critically Acclaimed Fierce Roles: From 'Bholi Punjaban' To 'Hiral Gandhi'

Richa Chadha is popular among masses for essaying unconventional roles. Whether it is playing a gangster’s wife or a fierce lady-don, the diva has many on-screen personalities to her credit. Known for picking unconventional roles, Richa Chadha has spent more than 10 years in the Hindi film industry.

Richa's journey to success wasn’t easy. However, time and again, the actor has proved that she is here to stay. Here is a list of a few fierce on-screen roles played by Richa Chadha that were much loved by fans and critics alike.

Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey

Richa Chadha was seen essaying the role of Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey Franchise. The lady don role played by the diva was much loved by fans and critics alike. In Fukrey, Bholi Punjaban invests money in the scheme of the four young boys. However, when her money doesn’t return to her, she makes them repay it by selling drugs at a party.

Hiral Gandhi in Section 375

Richa Chadha played the role of Hiral Gandhi in the 2019 courtroom drama movie Section 375: Marzi Ya Zabardasti. The movie was helmed by Ajay Bahl. Richa Chadha played the role of an ideal fierce lawyer who is fighting her first big case. She served as the prosecutor and defence barrister of the claimed victim. The case disputed the legal provisions of the Indian Penal Code 375 that define conditions under which a sexual offence can be defined as rape.

Devi Pathak in Masaan

Richa Chadha essayed the role of Devi Pathak in the 2015 movie Masaan helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The story is about how Devi Pathak a school teacher is caught by the cops in a hotel room with her student. The inspector records Devi on his mobile phone and which he uses later to blackmail her for money. The movie features how Devi Pathak learns to walk solo on her own in the movie.



Nagma Khatoon in Gangs of Wasseypur

Richa Chadha played the role of Nagma Khatoon in the Gangs of Wasseypur movie franchise. Nagma Khatoon is a gangster’s pregnant wife. However, after delivering the baby, Nagma gets pregnant soon after which makes his gangster husband remove his sexual frustration with this kin. Nagma can be seen fiercely asking her husband to not dishonour her their family by bringing his kin home.

