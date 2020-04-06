Odisha Road Safety Quiz Answers | Tally Your Answers With 2020 Quiz

The Odisha ‘Road Safety’ quiz competition is a yearly event where thousands of people participate in a bid to test their proficiency in regulations and rules stated by the authorities while driving or riding on the road. The 20 question test witnesses your basic knowledge about road safety. The Odisha ‘Road Safety’ quiz this year was in the same format as well. There were attractive prizes for the winners. Many who get the maximum correct can stand qualified for the prize money, which is ₹20000 for first place, ₹ 10000 for second and ₹6000 for the third-place winner.

Also Read | Road Safety World Series India Vs WI Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Check out the Odisha Road Safety quiz questions

You hold a learners license for motorcycle

You will drive when the traffic is less. You drive the vehicle with a pillion. You will not carry any other person on the motorcycle except for the purpose of getting instructions from an instructor who holds a valid driving license to drive a motorcycle. Driving in any public place.

The number of passengers permitted to be taken in a private vehicle is recorded in the

Tax Token Permit Registration Certificate Driver license

Which of the safety device fitted in a Light Motor vehicle protects the driver from injury?

Helmet Seat belt None of the above Speed governor

Which of the following is a legal requirement for every vehicle?

First aid box TV Audio system Fog lamp

When a cow is standing across the road

Wait until it clears the road Pass it from front Pass it from behind None of the above

In lane traffic, before making a right turn you should be in

Any lane Extreme left lane Extreme right lane Middle lane

If your vehicle hits a pedestrian you should

Identify Yourself and leave Help the person, and call an ambulance Help the injured for medical aid identify yourself and then report to police None of the above

You should not overtake when

The road ahead is not visible On straight Road in rural areas Wide road

Reversing is prohibited

In the main road In one way At t junction Parking place

While driving on wet or slippery road

Tyre pressure must be reduced Avoid sudden braking and acceleration The vehicle should be driven at high speed None of the above

You are driving when your power steering stops working. You should:

Honk your horn and turn off the ignition. Turn on your hazard lights and brace yourself. Work hard to steer, reduce your speed, drive to a safe area, and stop. Slam on your brakes.

You come to an intersection that is blocked by other traffic. You should:

Go slowly until the traffic ahead moves. Get as close as possible to the car in front of you. Stay out of the intersection until you can pass through. Sound your horn to make the cars move up.

If you need to stop quickly and your vehicle is not equipped with an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), you should:

Hold down the brake pedal. Firmly pump your brakes. Lightly tap the brakes. Release the brake pedal.

The act of turning your head and checking your blind spot before changing lanes, driving away from a curb, or merging your vehicle into traffic is:

A bad driving habit. A good driving habit. Unnecessary. Not necessary if you use the rearview mirror

What does this traffic sign mean?

Vehicles longer than indicated prohibited Vehicles wider than indicated prohibited Vehicles heavier than indicated prohibited Parking allowed for vehicles heavier than indicated

Certain highway signs require drivers to obey an indicated instruction. Such signs are known as:

Regulatory signs. Warning signs. Information signs. Guide signs.

Which of the following is true about driving on a roadway?

As you drive faster, your tires become less effective. Water does not affect cars with good tires. Deepwater is less dangerous than shallow water. As you decrease your speed, the roadway becomes more slippery.

When stopped for a traffic violation or at an equipment check, the driver must produce:

Proof of insurance. Their license. Proof of registration. All of the above.

When encountering an aggressive driver, you should:

Avoid eye contact, slow down, and let them pass. Cut them off to slow them down. Retaliate by tailgating them. Make sure they know you disapprove of their behaviour.

A pedestrian starts to cross in front of your vehicle. You should:

Flash your lights. Slow down. Speed up and pass in front of the pedestrian. Stop and let the pedestrian cross.

Also Read | Road Safety World Series Entirely Called Off Due To Coronavirus Pandemic In Maharashtra

Check out the Odisha Road Safety Quiz answers here

3 3 2 1 3 3 3 1 2 2 3 3 2 2 3 1 1 4 1 4

Also Read | Road Safety World Series Tickets For Navi Mumbai Matches: Where To Buy And Full Schedule

Also Read | Road Safety World Series: Mahela Jayawardene Slams Fan For Questioning His Patriotism

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.