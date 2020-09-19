Top Viral News Of The Week: Man Spotted With Python Mask To A Desi Welcome For Puppy

From a man spotted with a python as a face mask to a cute desi welcome for a puppy; the internet is buzzing with such bizarre viral news. Netizens went crazy over these videos and tweets. Read below to find out the top trending viral news of the week from September 13 to September 19.

A man used Python as a face mask

A 46-year-old man from Manchester was spotted on a bus with a python wrapped around his neck and mouth. The man boarded the bus travelling between Swinton and Manchester city. As reported one of the passengers believed that the man was wearing a ‘funky colourful mask’. However, to her surprise, she spotted the creature slithering over the handrails.

Desi welcome for a puppy

A video that went viral on twitter showcased a puppy being welcomed in a desi manner. The puppy was welcomed in the house for the first time by its family in a Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham style. The video won the hearts of many netizens on Twitter.

In the video, the golden retriever was welcomed by its family in the most traditional way. A family member dipped the paws of her new puppy in red dye to welcome it by leaving its paws’ impression on a piece of paper. Have a look at the cute desi welcome below:

My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies pic.twitter.com/eWVfMhVs26 — little honey dew 🌼🍯 (@WineandHair) September 14, 2020

Rare Albino seal spotted in Russia

A rare Albino seal was spotted in Russia’s Tyuleny Island by a marine mammal biologist Vladimir Burkanov who shared a video of the same on Instagram. The researchers have named the rare creature as ‘Ugly Duckling’. The video featured the Albino seal sticking out with black-furred seals. The video was captioned as “Ugly duckling’- albino fur seal is a rare event. … Looks more red that white. This is a clear albino without any pigmentation even in the eyes.” Have a look at the video:

Alligator tries to eat turtle

A video shared by an IRS officer featuring a turtle and an alligator went viral soon after its release. Officer Naveed Trumboo shared a clip on Twitter that showed an alligator trying to attack a turtle. In the video, one can see the turtle inside the alligator’s mouth. However, due to its hard shell, the turtle is seen slipping out of the alligator’s mouth. After several attempts, the turtle finally escaped from the alligator’s mouth. Check out the video below.

Thick skin and a strong mind are essential if you want to survive in this world. Nobody can break you down if you don't let them. -Unknown pic.twitter.com/NePsZm5REq — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 15, 2020

Natraj, Apsara pencils were owned by the same company

A Twitter user revealed an interesting fact about the Natraj- Apsara pencils. He revealed that Natraj and Apsara pencils were owned by the same company. As soon as the tweet went viral, netizens came up with several hilarious replies. Many commented that the fact was unbelievable while some said that it felt like a breach of trust. Take a look at the tweet:

I just want you guys to know that apsara and natraj pencils are both owned by the same company 🤡👌😭 — Ayush Kolhe (@ehlokk) September 17, 2020

