Queen Elizabeth II Sends Thank You Note After She Gets 'happiness Puzzle' From 7-year-old

A seven-year-old boy from Essex made a sweet handwritten puzzle for the Queen of England. The little boy named Timothy Madders thought of a way to cheer the 94-year-old Queen amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The boy’s sweet gesture has been winning hearts all around the world. Read on:

Boy sends word search to Queen

Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II has been isolating with her husband in the castle of Windsor. To lift her spirits, the boy from Billericay, Essex sent a handwritten letter titled ‘Happiness Word Search’ to the Queen. In the puzzle, he reportedly added words like ‘Smile’, ‘Hug’ and ‘Love’, amongst others.

It has been reported that the boy wrote in the letter that the Queen must be 'sad' and 'lonely' in the lockdown. To cheer her up, he has made a word search for her. The boy sent a letter along with the puzzle to the royal palace in Windsor. Timothy did not just win the hearts of the netizens, but it seems like the Queen was also touched by his gesture.

He received a thank you note from the Queen's lady in waiting for Philippa de Pass. The letter mentioned, “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your kind letter, and for the puzzle, you have created especially for Her Majesty. Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated, and The Queen hopes that you too are keeping safe and well in the current situation.”

The lady in waiting also thanked the little boy for his sweet gesture at the end of the letter. Timothy’s picture with the letter has gone viral on social media.

Timothy’s mother mentioned that the idea to make the puzzle was Timothy’s. She also mentioned that he chose happiness as the theme as he wanted to make people think of happy things during the lockdown. The letter has garnered the boy a lot of praise on social media. His mother also reportedly mentioned that he wanted to ‘cheer up’ the Queen and hence he made the puzzle in his 'neatest' handwriting.

Timothy Madders’ mother mentioned that apart from the Queen, she also handed out the letter to the elders living in their neighbourhood. However, she mentioned he did not allow her to send the original one to anybody insisting that it was for the queen alone. The boy’s gesture has been lauded online where people have commented saying that the little boy has made them happy and that more people like Timothy are 'needed in this world'.

