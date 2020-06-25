When Vikas Khanna beat protocol to showcase India's 'pride & beauty' to Queen Elizabeth

Vikas Khanna has been one of the ‘heroes’ of the COVID-19 battle, serving food and essentials to millions in India, despite being in the United States of America. For those who might have heard more of him during this period, the accomplishments for the Michelin Star chef are many. And this includes events held abroad.

READ: Vikas Khanna Delighted On Hitting 10 Million-meal Milestone, Has A Message For PM Modi

One of them was being able to meet Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. Vikas recently shared a video of that interaction with an inspirational anecdote on presenting his book Utsav.

The 48-year-old shared that as per protocol, one always had to stand in a queue before Her Highness. However, he felt the book ‘deserved more’ and hence requested a separate table to present the work, that he said ‘represented the pride and beauty’ of India.

Vikas also had a motivational message for all to ‘keep going’, giving a shoutout to those making their own way even if they are made to feel that they ‘don’t belong.’

READ: Vikas Khanna Speaks About 'Feed India' Drive, Hails Mother As Source Of Motivation; Watch

Here’s the post

Utsav, one of the 36 books that Vikas Khanna has written, depicts the cuisines from various parts of the country, and the celebration of Indian culture.

This is not the first time that Vikas was present at an event involving world leaders. He was one of the invitees, along with AR Rahman, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan when USA President Donald Trump was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

In 2012, Vikas had also cooked for a charity event hosted for then US President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, Vikas had hit the 10-million meal milestone a few days ago, after serving food and essentials in over 75 cities. In the latest gesture, he plans to arrange 2.25 million meals for Dabbawalas and TV support staff in Mumbai, an initiative he termed as Utsav. He also arranged essentials for the widows of Vrindavan on International Widows Day.

READ: Vikas Khanna Describes Dish Named After Sonu Sood, Says 'it Has All Elements Of India'

READ: Chef Vikas Khanna Organising Food Distribution Drive For Mumbai's Dabbawalas, Widows In Vrindavan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.