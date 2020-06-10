Racism Definition To Be Updated By Merriam-Webster Dictionary On A Woman's Request

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary will be updating its definition of the word 'racism' after a request from one black young woman from Missouri in the USA. Merriam-Webster is one of the go-to dictionaries in America which is reportedly accessed by millions of people. Kennedy Mitchum, who is from Florissant city in Missouri, recently sent an e-mail to Marriam-Webster and asked them to change the meaning of racism.

Merriam-Webster to change the definition of 'Racism'

Mitchum also featured in a local news network in Missouri where she shared her intent behind asking Merriam-Webster to redefine racism in their dictionary. Kennedy revealed that she got tired of explaining people and having arguments over the definition of racism as it is different than what it is defined as. She could not deal with the misrepresentation of the meaning of racism in the dictionary and wished for them to include the term of systemic oppression in the definition. The current iteration of the meaning does not include systemic oppression in their definition in any way. Check out the current definition of racism by Merriam-Webster dictionary below -

Merriam-Webster's current 'Racism' definition

a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race

Alex Chamber, the current editor of the Merriam-Webster dictionary, has agreed upon the request made by Mitchum and has revealed that the new meaning of the word is not being drafted. The editor wrote back to Kennedy that their dictionary has always been faithful to include the real-world usage of a certain word and not promote any viewpoint. But the editor believes that committing any mention of the systemic aspects of racism itself promotes a certain viewpoint which they wish to avoid.

Chambers wrote back through an e-mail where he acknowledged Kennedy Mitchum's persistence towards the topic and thanked her for repeatedly writing to them. Chambers also apologised to Mitchum for the harm and offence they may have caused by failing to address the issue any sooner. Chambers also promised Mitchum that he will be looking into every aspect of the definition change and give it the attention it sorely needs. Alex Chambers has also promised that changes will be made to words that are related to racism or have racial connotations.

