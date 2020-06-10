John Cena Matches BTS Army’s $1 Million Donation To Black Lives Matter Campaign

On Saturday, reports went viral claiming that the South Korean seven-member band BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter’ campaign. A day later, BTS fans, also known as the ‘BTS Army’ matched that donation. On Monday, WWE legend John Cena opted to match BTS Army's donation. “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” BTS had tweeted after their donation. After donating to the Black Lives Matter campaign, John Cena retweeted the tweet from BTS revealing that this was one of the reasons why he decided to make the million-dollar donation.

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

In another tweet, John Cena clarified his intentions and explained why change is important. The former WWE Champion also asked people to be open-minded in ‘these moments’. “Change is never easy because it takes us admitting that our efforts and methods may be flawed to a point of severe distortion. Be brave and open-minded in these moments. Welcome ideas and limit excuses. Change is uncomfortable but can yield much more joy for all in the long run,” John Cena wrote.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been raging on in the US since an African American man named George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25. Floyd died after a police officer (now fired) named Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for more than eight minutes. Because of the success of the Black Lives Matter campaign, Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest were also arrested and charged.

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

After taking a long break from wrestling, John Cena returned to WWE in the February 28 episode of WWE SmackDown. He arrived with the intention of announcing his retirement but was confronted by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, who challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36. John Cena and Bray Wyatt faced each other in a Firefly Fun House match where Bray Wyatt emerged victorious. Since then, John Cena had not appeared in the WWE ring. Many believe that John Cena could announce his retirement soon.

