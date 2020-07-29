Last Updated:

Rafale Jets Arrive In India: Netizens Celebrate Proud Moment, Say 'welcome Home Beast'

As the first five Rafale jets landed in India from France while being escorted by two SU30 MKIs, thousands of delighted Indians are celebrating the arrival.

Aanchal Nigam
As the first five Rafale jets landed in India from France while being escorted by two SU30 MKIs, thousands of delighted Indians are flooding the social media platforms with their messages showcasing pride under the hashtags #WelcomeRafale and #RafaleInIndia. From asking in unison “How’s the josh?” to celebrating the latest boost to the Indian Air Force, Twitter users are sharing the video of Rafale jets making the touchdown at Ambala airbase on July 29. Many extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “protecting nation to the fullest”. 

One of the internet users also noted that the people who are being critical about India’s ‘great achievement’ are ‘jealous’ of IAF’s enhanced capability of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity. These much-awaited jets had entered the Indian airspace around 1:30 PM and were greeted by Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata deployed in the western Arabian Sea. The Rafales made the touchdown at Ambala which will be their home base around 3:10 PM after successfully completing the 7,000-kilometre journey. Several netizens even remembered Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar, the man under whom the Rafale deal was signed and others congratulated the IAF. 

 

PM Modi shares couplet in Sanskrit

Welcoming the Rafale jets landed at Ambala airbase on July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared a Sanskrit couplet lauding the new defence entrants. Highlighting their addition to enhancing the value of Indian airforce's defence prowess, PM Modi said the jets which will ensure the protection of Indian skies. Defence minister Amit Shah, Home Minister Amit Shah too welcomed the five jets which landed at Haryana's Ambala airbase after a 2-day journey from France.

