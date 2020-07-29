Rafale Jets Arrive In India: Netizens Celebrate Proud Moment, Say 'welcome Home Beast'

As the first five Rafale jets landed in India from France while being escorted by two SU30 MKIs, thousands of delighted Indians are flooding the social media platforms with their messages showcasing pride under the hashtags #WelcomeRafale and #RafaleInIndia. From asking in unison “How’s the josh?” to celebrating the latest boost to the Indian Air Force, Twitter users are sharing the video of Rafale jets making the touchdown at Ambala airbase on July 29. Many extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “protecting nation to the fullest”.

One of the internet users also noted that the people who are being critical about India’s ‘great achievement’ are ‘jealous’ of IAF’s enhanced capability of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity. These much-awaited jets had entered the Indian airspace around 1:30 PM and were greeted by Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata deployed in the western Arabian Sea. The Rafales made the touchdown at Ambala which will be their home base around 3:10 PM after successfully completing the 7,000-kilometre journey. Several netizens even remembered Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar, the man under whom the Rafale deal was signed and others congratulated the IAF.

#WATCH Water salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at Indian Air Force airbase in Ambala, Haryana. #RafaleinIndia pic.twitter.com/OyUTBv6qG2 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Hows the Josh??

High Sir..



Today as Rafale enters India,we must remember the man who started it all,@manoharparrikar Thank You sir. pic.twitter.com/F501i9rY9i — Debojyoti Dasgupta (@tisDev) July 29, 2020

Goosebumps ...!

“May You Touch the Sky With Glory"

INS Kolkata of @indiannavy to Arrow Leader welcoming the Rafales in the Indian Ocean.

That’s pure military camaraderie

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @IAF_MCC #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/q7EgcTcnu1 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 29, 2020

Finally! the wait is over n Rafale join our Indian Air force.

Proud moment for all of us today.

More power to our country ❤️🙏#RafaleInIndia #RafaleJets pic.twitter.com/09BuEgm8mP — Kajal (@Kajal20434989) July 29, 2020

Finally Rafale landed at Ambala🇮🇳.

Listen the sound of Tiger Rafale .#RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/dxZvCZvnp5 — Ankita Bharti 🖤 (@MissAnnuBharti) July 29, 2020

Welcome home you beast #RafaleInIndia

An incredible moment for all of us #JaiHind #ProudIndian always 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/zvAYHTzZuB — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 29, 2020

PM Modi shares couplet in Sanskrit

Welcoming the Rafale jets landed at Ambala airbase on July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared a Sanskrit couplet lauding the new defence entrants. Highlighting their addition to enhancing the value of Indian airforce's defence prowess, PM Modi said the jets which will ensure the protection of Indian skies. Defence minister Amit Shah, Home Minister Amit Shah too welcomed the five jets which landed at Haryana's Ambala airbase after a 2-day journey from France.

