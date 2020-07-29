Rafale Jets Arrive In India: Netizens Celebrate Proud Moment, Say 'welcome Home Beast'

As the first five Rafale jets landed in India from France while being escorted by two SU30 MKIs, thousands of delighted Indians are flooding the social media platforms with their messages showcasing pride under the hashtags #WelcomeRafale and #RafaleInIndia. From asking in unison “How’s the josh?” to celebrating the latest boost to the Indian Air Force, Twitter users are sharing the video of Rafale jets making the touchdown at Ambala airbase on July 29. Many extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “protecting nation to the fullest”.
One of the internet users also noted that the people who are being critical about India’s ‘great achievement’ are ‘jealous’ of IAF’s enhanced capability of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity. These much-awaited jets had entered the Indian airspace around 1:30 PM and were greeted by Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata deployed in the western Arabian Sea. The Rafales made the touchdown at Ambala which will be their home base around 3:10 PM after successfully completing the 7,000-kilometre journey. Several netizens even remembered Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar, the man under whom the Rafale deal was signed and others congratulated the IAF.
#WATCH Water salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at Indian Air Force airbase in Ambala, Haryana. #RafaleinIndia pic.twitter.com/OyUTBv6qG2— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020
#RafaleInIndia #WelcomeRafale— Inigo Prabhu (@PrabhuInigo) July 29, 2020
We welcome the Rafael to India .
Dasssult made pic.twitter.com/eRnJtxBVPc
Hows the Josh??— Debojyoti Dasgupta (@tisDev) July 29, 2020
High Sir..
Today as Rafale enters India,we must remember the man who started it all,@manoharparrikar Thank You sir. pic.twitter.com/F501i9rY9i
#WelcomeRafale— Pankaj Mishra (@pankajmishraOSD) July 29, 2020
Hows the Josh...#Rafale is in Bharat now...
This is a huge milestone...
Jai Hind..
👏👏👍👍#RafaleInIndia #RafaleJets #राफेल #ThankYouModi #ThankYouPmModiForRafale@narendramodi @rajnathsingh @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/K4OyTGesUn
New entry #WelcomeRafale in #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/LQcQF4EzC8— Vikas Mandad (@mandad_vikas) July 29, 2020
congratulations @IAF_MCC— jashanਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ🥀 (@jashanpreet_571) July 29, 2020
Touch the sky with glory 🚀#Rafale #WelcomeRafale pic.twitter.com/2QW9oxhqH5
Goosebumps ...!— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 29, 2020
“May You Touch the Sky With Glory"
INS Kolkata of @indiannavy to Arrow Leader welcoming the Rafales in the Indian Ocean.
That’s pure military camaraderie
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @IAF_MCC #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/q7EgcTcnu1
Finally! the wait is over n Rafale join our Indian Air force.— Kajal (@Kajal20434989) July 29, 2020
Proud moment for all of us today.
More power to our country ❤️🙏#RafaleInIndia #RafaleJets pic.twitter.com/09BuEgm8mP
Finally Rafale landed at Ambala🇮🇳.— Ankita Bharti 🖤 (@MissAnnuBharti) July 29, 2020
Listen the sound of Tiger Rafale .#RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/dxZvCZvnp5
The Big Birds are finally here! 🇮🇳 #IndianAirForce #ThankYouModi#AaGayaRafale #Rafale#JaiHind #WelcomeRafale pic.twitter.com/mp7QhON9v8— Shubham Patidar (@_ShubhamPatidar) July 29, 2020
Aggar aap aaj hote toh achha hota.— Cappuccino (@velakrantikari) July 29, 2020
Thank you sir 🙏
India welcomes Rafale!#manoharparrikar #Rafale #WelcomeRafale #RafaleInIndia #RafalePowersIndia pic.twitter.com/qVpwGGsZfW
Welcome home you beast #RafaleInIndia— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 29, 2020
An incredible moment for all of us #JaiHind #ProudIndian always 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/zvAYHTzZuB
Read - Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Javadekar Welcome Rafale Jets, Call It A 'proud Moment' For India
Read - PM Modi Welcomes Five Rafale Jets To India With A Sanskrit Couplet After Touchdown
Welcoming the Rafale jets landed at Ambala airbase on July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared a Sanskrit couplet lauding the new defence entrants. Highlighting their addition to enhancing the value of Indian airforce's defence prowess, PM Modi said the jets which will ensure the protection of Indian skies. Defence minister Amit Shah, Home Minister Amit Shah too welcomed the five jets which landed at Haryana's Ambala airbase after a 2-day journey from France.
राष्ट्ररक्षासमं पुण्यं,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2020
राष्ट्ररक्षासमं व्रतम्,
राष्ट्ररक्षासमं यज्ञो,
दृष्टो नैव च नैव च।।
नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्...
स्वागतम्! #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/lSrNoJYqZO
Read - WATCH: Five Rafale Jets Touch Down At Indian Air Force's Ambala Air Base
Read - Amul Celebrates Arrival Of Five Rafale Jets In India With Creative Topical
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.