Video Of Specially-abled Couple Helping Each Other In Daily Tasks Wins Internet | Watch

Showing unconditional bond, Indian Forester shared a video of a specially-abled couple with the woman having incomplete right hand and the man had no legs.

Aanchal Nigam
Amid these gloomy times when most people across the world are struggling, it is love and kindness that have proved to be the biggest safe haven. Showing such unconditional bond, Indian Forester Susanta Nanda shared a video of a specially-abled couple with the woman having incomplete right hand and the man has no legs. The two can be seen helping each other to perform day-to-day tasks such as tying shoelaces or carrying a purse. At one instance in the 43-second-clip, the woman can be seen carrying the man in the basket on her back. The caption lauded the “powerful love” and so did thousands of internet users.  

Video wins internet

The video that has already garnered thousands of views on Twitter has left netizens “speechless”. While one of the internet users said that individuals in the video are made for one other, another said the clip has made him more grateful about his own life. He also added that their unconditional support for each other despite being specially-abled has made him reflect on life and he will avoid complaining about ‘trivial thinks’. Many thanked the Indian Forester for sharing the video and posted heart emoticons. 

