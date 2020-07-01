Video Of Specially-abled Couple Helping Each Other In Daily Tasks Wins Internet | Watch

Amid these gloomy times when most people across the world are struggling, it is love and kindness that have proved to be the biggest safe haven. Showing such unconditional bond, Indian Forester Susanta Nanda shared a video of a specially-abled couple with the woman having incomplete right hand and the man has no legs. The two can be seen helping each other to perform day-to-day tasks such as tying shoelaces or carrying a purse. At one instance in the 43-second-clip, the woman can be seen carrying the man in the basket on her back. The caption lauded the “powerful love” and so did thousands of internet users.

Pag mein Kaante laakh sahi

Pyar hamaara kya kam hai💕



( Even if there are thousands of thorns in path, is our love any less powerful!) pic.twitter.com/WVlfwDSsuT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 1, 2020

Read - Czech Republic Holds 'coronavirus Farewell Party' With No Social Distancing; See Pics

Read - Doctor’s Day 2020: A Look At Best Videos Of Medics Dancing To Boost Morale Amid COVID-19

Video wins internet

The video that has already garnered thousands of views on Twitter has left netizens “speechless”. While one of the internet users said that individuals in the video are made for one other, another said the clip has made him more grateful about his own life. He also added that their unconditional support for each other despite being specially-abled has made him reflect on life and he will avoid complaining about ‘trivial thinks’. Many thanked the Indian Forester for sharing the video and posted heart emoticons.

Great honour to such bonding https://t.co/14EujnuV64 — Kali charan Verma RFS (@Kalicharanver14) July 1, 2020

True love. To lead a life we need indomitable spirit. Not to give up... https://t.co/NzvcO58w8c — Arun Somagond (@Somagond) July 1, 2020

Speechless 👍😓 — Pankaj Agarwal (@pkjagarwal1976) July 1, 2020

Made for each other. — NUPUR SINHA (@nina81966) July 1, 2020

After seeing this I should stop complaining about all trivial things in my life. I'm speechless. Thanks for sharing this Sir 🙏 — MLK (@MLK77837996) July 1, 2020

Awesome 💗🦋🥇 — laxman sharma (@laxmans30698197) July 1, 2020

Read - Video: Hippo Fiona Sleeps Peacefully Under Water, Cincinnati Zoo Asks To Guess Her Dreams

Read - Watch: Virender Sehwag Posts Video Of Langurs Hugging Each Other, Netizens In Awe



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.