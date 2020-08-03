Raksha Bandhan 2020: Netizens Celebrate The Occasion With Hilarious Meme Fest

Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated this year on August 3. While traditionally, sisters of all ages tie Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers as a symbol of protection and receive a gift in return, internet users have triggered a meme fest on Twitter. Under the hashtag #RakshaBandhan, Twitter users have flooded memes related to the occasion. From sisters planning their ‘Rakhi business’ to mom’s reaction when both siblings start fighting before tying the amulet, the netizens picked various instances and combined them with dialogues of famous movies and Netflix series including sacred Games. Others even talked about how their crush ignored their messages on Friendship Day but replied on Raksha Bandhan. Watch some hilarious memes:

When crush looking at me and giving smile today



*le inner me :#Rakhi #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/dMM8L9VPhJ — vatsss😎 (@frustrated_vats) August 3, 2020

#RakshaBandhan

My crush standing with Rakhi in her hand.. pic.twitter.com/a6ESVtlcnf — Keshav (@Cashew_tweets) August 3, 2020

#RakshaBandhan

When crush didn't reply on happy friendship day story but reply on happy raksha bandhan story

Me: pic.twitter.com/ASOxZBNQrR — Anoop Bhatnagar (@AnoopBhatnaga12) August 3, 2020

Today every sister to his brother before rakhi #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/BCK4KUI7zU — Shantanu Chaudhary (@Shantanu_ch001) August 3, 2020

Sisters after Counting money at the end of #RakshaBandhan : pic.twitter.com/fVWwa0fN71 — Dhavan kadia (@The_1_tweets) August 3, 2020

Me fighting with my sister before celebrating #RakshaBandhan

My mom- pic.twitter.com/HR5exnxDot — Don't Like This Page Has Has K Mar Jayega Re Tu. (@Dont_like_meme) August 3, 2020

#RakshaBandhan



I take money from my mom



I give to my sister



Mom takes it back pic.twitter.com/bNlLWkTuQt — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) August 3, 2020

Nobody:

Literally no body:

*Le sisters on rakshabandhan: pic.twitter.com/GcZVxL7qIn — meme theory (@high_on_meme_s) August 1, 2020

Raksha Bandhan meaning, history

Made up of two Sanskrit words, 'Raksha' meaning 'protection and 'Bandhan' that means 'bound or binding' in English, Raksha Bandhan means 'the knot of protection'. The festival symbolizes the eternal love of a brother-sister duo which does not just signify blood relationships. It is also celebrated among cousins.

There are numerous mythological tales behind the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. One of the highly-popular stories is from 'Mahabharata'. It is believed that once Lord Krishna was flying a kite with Pandavas, Subhadra and Draupadi. However, Lord Krishna got injured with a deep cut caused by the kite's thread and his wound started bleeding. That is when Draupadi rushed and tied a cloth across his wound to stop the bleeding. Thus, a grateful Lord Krishna promised Draupadi that he will always protect her from all the troubles in life.

