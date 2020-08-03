Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 'rakhi' Pictures With Brother Ranbir & Others On Raksha Bandhan

Daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a fashion designer. She is quite active on social media and keeps updating her followers about her whereabouts. On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she shared some adorable pictures with her brothers Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Nikhil Nanda and Armaan Jain, wishing them a Happy Raksha Bandhan. Take a look at the picture below:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares adorable pictures with her brothers

Source: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture with actor Ranbir Kapoor, who's her real sibling. She also shared a picture with Nikhil Nanda, who happens to be her second cousin. Nikhil Nanda's mother Ritu Nanda and Rishi Kapoor are siblings and belong to the Kapoor family. Nikhil Nanda is also a member of the Bachchan family as he was married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared pictures with Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, sister of actors Randhir and Rishi Kapoor. Aadar Jain is the younger brother of Armaan Jain, who made his debut in Bollywood with the film Qaidi Band. Aadar Jain is rumoured to be in an alleged relationship with actor Tara Sutaria.

The collage picture of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her brothers also included Karan Malhotra, one of her distant cousins. Amid the lockdown, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni might not be able to meet her brothers and thus decided to send them virtual wishes.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, married businessman Bharat Sahni. She's a yoga enthusiast and is also a jewellery designer. She has also featured in several magazines and is known to be one of the prominent businesswomen in the country.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram account is flooded with pictures of her designer jewellery and pictures of her showing off her yoga skills. The businesswoman often shares pictures of her family on her Instagram account and Rakshabandhan was one such occasion on which she shared a picture with her loving brothers.

