Rangers In France Capture One Escaped Canadian Wolf, Five Still On Lose

French rangers have been successful in capturing one of the several black Canadian wolves that escaped from a natural park during floods last month. The latest catch was tranquillized with a dart gun overnight on November 7, France24 reported. However, with others still on lose, forest officials are concerned about the fugitive wolves interbreeding with grey European wolves.

The initial hunt for the wolves began mid-October, soon after floodwaters receded. The rangers were immediately successful in recapturing one with the help of bits and reinforcements. However, there are still five other Canadian black wolves and a white Arctic wolf reportedly roaming in the forests close to the Italian border in country’s southern part.

The wolves escaped their enclosure after it was destroyed by flooding in October. As per officials at Mediterranean Biodiversity, all the wolves were born in captivity and do not know how to hunt. Rangers now hope to capture the carnivore animals by laying out food and other treats for them. The officials believe that the wolves might have survived till now by eating garbage and other leftovers.

'No threat to humans'

Unaware that they were capable of killing other beings, the wolves pose little or no threat to humans. However, the officials worry that they might not be able to survive by themselves and die of hunger in the wild. Another threat posed to them is of mating with local species, officials said adding that introduction of alien species has always led to catastrophe.

In other news, the United States states announced that it was planning to lift endangered species protections for gray wolves across most of the nation by the end of the year. “We’re working hard to have this done by the end of the year and I’d say it’s very imminent,” Aurelia Skipwith, the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told The Associated Press in a phone interview. The administration also is pushing ahead with a rollback of protections for migratory birds despite a recent setback in federal court, she said.

