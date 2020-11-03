UN Agency Warns Of Lone-wolf Attacks, alerts French-speakers Amid Global Macron Row

The United Nations' threats and security agency has analysed that the threat posed by extremists and lone-wolf attacks could increase and threat actors will not hesitate to seize an opportunity that presents itself. According to a report in a leading daily, in a security advisory issued by its regional office in Bangkok, the UN’s Department of Safety and Security asked UN staff, particularly those of French nationality, to be alert and observant of their surroundings.

“It must be noted that factors such as appearances or spoken language in themselves do not denote nationality, and the outspoken threats against French nationals is assessed as having a potential to collaterally affect other nationalities as well,” according to the 28 October advisory. The advisory also notes that the threat could extend to commercial or educational institutions perceived to be linked to France.

'France will not give up cartoons'

The advisory comes after French President Emmanuel Macron's defence of religion-themed controversial cartoons sparked widespread protests in Muslim-dominated countries. "France will not give up cartoons," Macron vowed in a homage to teacher Samuel Paty, beheaded for having shown caricatures published by Charlie Hebdo to pupils in a class. His promise has sparked a wave of backlash across the Muslim world from Morocco to Pakistan, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leading the charges against him.

Meanwhile, last week, an attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the city of Nice on Thursday. The police detained the attacker and launched an investigation. Soon after the attacks were reported, several world leaders came out in support of France. While condemning the attacks, President Donald Trump said that the United States is standing with its oldest ally in this fight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in France, including the heinous attack inside a church in Nice, and asserted that India stands with the country in the fight against terrorism. India had strongly deplored the personal attacks against French President Emmanuel Macron following his tough stance on radical Islam, calling it a violation of the most basic standards of international discourse.

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also condemned the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner and asserted that there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance.

(With agency inputs)