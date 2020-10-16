Wolves To Test Portuguese-dominated Squad Following Cristiano Ronaldo's COVID-19 Scare

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to test their entire squad for coronavirus following Cristiano Ronaldo's positive test while at the Portugal national team camp on Tuesday. The entire Wolves squad will now be tested on Friday, a few days prior to their clash against Leeds United, amid fears of an outbreak at the club. A total of five Wolves players - Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence - were involved with the Portugal national team along with Ronaldo during the international break but all tested negative on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test sparks alarm at Portuguese-dominated Wolves squad

On Tuesday, news broke that Juventus winger Cristiano Ronaldo had tested positive for coronavirus while at the Portugal training camp. A statement from the Portugal Football Federation revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was set to miss Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Sweden on Tuesday and Ronaldo would spend some time in quarantine until he recovers from the deadly virus. However, this sparked alarm at Wolves, who have several Portuguese players in their squad, as the Premier League side were worried about their players getting infected after having been present around Ronaldo.

Re Ronaldo's positive covid test, all of Wolves' returning internationals are due to be tested on Friday. Wolves will liaise closely with the Portuguese FA on when all their players have been tested this week etc #WWFC — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) October 13, 2020

Premier League news: Wolves to test entire squad for coronavirus following Cristiano Ronaldo's positive test

Wolves stars Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo and Joao Moutinho were already part of the Portugal squad before Fernando Santos called up Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence as well. All five players tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday after Ronaldo's positive test. However, reports from the Daily Mail claim that Wolves will test their players for COVID-19 on Friday in order to be on the safer side. Wolves will make the trip to Elland Road on Monday night to face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United on Matchday 5 of the Premier League.

After Ronaldo's positive coronavirus test, references were made to an image the 35-year-old posted on his Instagram account which showed the Portuguese players in close proximity with their captain around a dinner table. However, no other Portuguese players at the squad tested positive for COVID-19 following the tests conducted on Tuesday. Multiple reports also claimed that Ronaldo has now violated Italian coronavirus measures by travelling to Portugal while Juventus were in isolation and returning to Turin this week after testing positive.

