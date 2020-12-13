Rare Himalayan Serow Spotted In Spiti, Pictures Amuse Internet

Marking good news for wildlife lovers, a rare Himalayan serow has been captured on camera. Rare photographs of the Himalayan being were shared by ANI on Twitter where they created a stir immediately. In the photographs, one could see the greyish-brown colour animal standing against the crystal clear blue water and beige rocks. As per Susanta Nanda, the Himalayan serow (capricornis thar), has an appearance of a goat with long, donkey-like ears, and a habit of standing with forelegs astraddle, make the Serow an ungainly goat antelope.

'First photographic record'

The photographs were clicked by the Wildlife Division, Spiti and it marked the “first photographic record of this species in the cold desert.” According to ANI, Extinct Himalayan Serow were spotted at Hurling village in Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. As per the IUCN list, the species have been considered near threatened. The picture has now left everyone amused. Since shared, it has racked up over 3 thousand likes and a variety of comments.

Read: J&K: Another Drone Movement Spotted At International Border In RS Pura Sector; Shots Fired

Himachal Pradesh: Extinct Himalayan Serow spotted at Hurling village in Spiti.



Images were captured by a team of Wildlife Division Spiti & it is the first photographic record of this species in the cold desert.



(Pics source: Wildlife Division, Spiti) pic.twitter.com/LB9dRY3MAH — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Read: Himalayan Balsam Planted At Kedarnath Temple As Part Of Green India Challenge

Why are you sharing location? Never share location of endangered species. — Bhavya Sharma 🇮🇳 (@bhavyasharma) December 12, 2020

Not extinct, but rare. Yes it has been reported from Spiti for first time. May it has separated from it's herd and entered from Rupi Bhawa in Kinnaur. It has also been reported in Great Himalayan National Park, Kullu. — Satish Gupta (@SatishG16630514) December 12, 2020

After disclosing the location, I am sure it'll turn extinct again. — Tarun ཊརུན (@YearOfMonk) December 12, 2020

then it is not "extinct" anymore.

Its out of humans reach and safe — TheSecretMBS (@TheSecretMBS) December 12, 2020

Deceptive . It is fairly common . It has been spotted in Spiti for the first time . — Arnav Jain (@Theantiliberal6) December 12, 2020

Must save this poochu at any costs! — Singh sahab (@ilzamophobe) December 13, 2020

Read: Bahrain Prince, Soldiers First To Climb Himalayan Summit Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Read: White Cougar Spotted In Brazil’s Atlantic Forest; A First Of Its Kind

Recently, a photo of a white cougar has taken the internet by storm. The picture of the white cougar was taken at Serra dos Orgaos National Park that is located in the south-eastern part of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest. The picture was taken in 2013 and this is a confirmed case of genetic mutation that is also known as leucism. In this mutation, the whole body of the animal will turn white. This is unusual and makes this cougar one of the rare animals found presently in the world.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.