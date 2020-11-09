Himalayan Balsam Planted At Kedarnath Temple As Part Of Green India Challenge

Himalayan Balsam saplings were planted in the premises of Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand by members of Youth Hostel Association of India on November 8 as part of the Green India Challenge initiative started by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. The movement, which has been started to protect the environment, has seen several high-profile names, including top film industry celebrities participate in it.

Green India Challenge in Bollywood

As part of the Green India Challenge initiative, participants plant saplings and then nominate others to do the same. Telegu film actor Ram Charan planted several saplings at his home along with Joginapally Santosh Kumar. The actor took to his official Twitter handle to share the pictures of him planting the saplings and also nominated filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, his RRR movie team, and all his fans to plant 3 saplings and continue the chain.

I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge

from #Prabhas and planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating @ssrajamouli, @aliaa08, entire my #RRRMovie team and all my fans

to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. Special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this initiate. pic.twitter.com/oQpl42PA3i — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 8, 2020

Prabhas Fans Association of Karnataka on October 31 also planted several saplings, including 180 medicinal plants at Kidwai Cancer Hospital as part of the Green India Challenge initiative. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was recently in the news for helping thousands of migrant workers amid COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, also planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City as part of the challenge on September 29.

Rana Daggubati, who is known for his role in the Bahubali film series, planted two saplings, further nominating everyone who follows him. Several other actors also took part in the movement, including Prabhas, Shruti Hassan, Allari Naresh, Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Shraddha Kapoor.

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

